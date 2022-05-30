Are Sugar Bear and Jennifer Still Together?

The hit reality series ‘Mama June’ follows the Shannon Family and those associated with them. After their rise to fame, thanks to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s appearance in ‘Toddlers & Tiaras.’ Soon, the family has their own reality series titled ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,’ focusing on the life and struggles of Honey Boo Boo’s family. After the show was finished, a spin-off series named ‘Mama June’ was launched, revolving around the weight loss journey of June “Mama June” Shannon.

The sequel revolves around the people within and around the Shannons. This included Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his relationship with Jennifer Thompson (née Lamb) after the man split up from Mama June due to various reasons. However, Sugar Bear’s time with Jennifer has not been all perfect, with recent events making the viewers wonder about the status of their relationship. Luckily for them, we have all the answers they need!

Sugar Bear and Jennifer’s Mama June Journey

Mike Thompson, AKA Sugar Bear, is the father of Honey Boo Boo. He had been dating Mama June since 2004 and was engaged to her for almost 16 months. The two even took part in a commitment ceremony, though they split up in September 2014. The very public breakup was caused mainly due to the discovery of Sugar Bear’s online dating profile. The accusations of infidelity were confirmed by Sugar Bear during his and Mama June’s appearance in ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Sugar Bear admitted to sleeping with both men and women while in a relationship with June.

After the breakup, Sugar Bear started dating Jennifer Lamb, whom he met thanks to online chatting portals. On 22 January 2017, the two married each other in a small ceremony. Honey Boo Boo also attended the event, with Mama June making a surprise appearance. Since then, both Sugar Bear and Jennifer seemed to be content in their relationship, though the two were embroiled in a custody battle with Mama June. The couple told The Sun that Sugar Bear was not allowed to see his only daughter outside of the production of ‘Mama June.’

Since their wedding, Sugar Bear and Jennifer have seen many ups and downs. Jennifer went through a significant weight transformation and got surgery to remove several pounds of fat. Sugar Bear even asked his wife to marry him again in 2019, but this time only for friends and families and not for the cameras. However, it seems like all may not be well for the two. Many viewers cannot help but notice the tiff between the two. Naturally, fans are curious to know if Sugar Bear and Jennifer are still together, or have they split up? Well, here’s what we know about the same.

Are Sugar Bear and Jennifer Still Together?

No, Sugar Bear and Jennifer are not together anymore. The news was heard in December of 2021 when Jennifer apparently updated the fans regarding her split from husband Sugar Beara, AKA Mike Thompson. Though she claimed that the two are still on good terms, many cannot help but theorize about the reasons behind the split. Several viewers believe that Sugar Bear may have been unfaithful to his wife. Others think that Jennifer’s transformation may have led Sugar Bear to lose interest in her.

Whatever the reason may be, the separation has been confirmed by both Sugar Bear and Jennifer. Furthermore, Sugar Bear revealed in an Instagram post to be in a relationship with Heather Davis, a single mother, in March 2022. Though the actual reasons have not been revealed, there seems to be no bad blood between Jennifer and Sugar Bear. We wish them both the best in their lives and hope they find the happiness they are looking for.

Read More: Are Mama June and Geno Doak Still Together?