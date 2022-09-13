Are Tania and Syngin From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is a reality show that provides viewers with a unique form of entertainment. The stars of this show are different couples who are planning to get married soon. However, the rush for their marriage is less to do with love and more with the law. Each of the featured pairs comprises one partner from the USA and one from another country. Once the non-US native member of a duo arrives in the country, they have only 90 days to tie the knot. However, the path to marriage is far from easy, and for some couples, the close proximity may not be the best news they had hoped for.

Season 7 of the series featured Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, whose relationship quickly became a point of interest for the general public. Their journey to get married was far from easy, and many wondered just how long the two would last. With the recent appearance of Syngin in one of the shows within the ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise, fans cannot help but wonder if they have indeed parted ways. For those invested in knowing more, we have just the answers.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester’s 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Tania Maduro from Colchester, Connecticut, had met a man on the internet and went to South Africa in hopes of getting to know him better. When that particular date did not pan out, Tania decided to get glammed up and go to a bar. While there, she met a bartender named Syngin Colchester, and flirty banter led to something more. However, the dynamic between the two turned into more than a casual hook up, and they were soon dating each other. For four and a half months, Tania stayed in South Africa, and the couple got to know each other better.

After Tania’s stay in South Africa, the duo moved to the United States and started living in Tania’s mother’s shed. With less than three months remaining before their wedding, viewers got to see how the tensions rocketed between Tania and Syngin. They became more and more aware of their differences which certainly did not help the state of their relationship. Things got worse when Tania decided to go on a month-long business trip to Costa Rica. Given that it cost them a third of their maximum time allotted under the K-1 visa, Syngin was less than thrilled about the development.

Despite their differences and issues, Tania and Syngin did end up getting married. A significant portion of their journey to the altar was documented in season 7 of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ which premiered in 2019. After their marriage, the couple was also a part of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ season 5. However, given Tania and Syngin’s rocky relationship, fans could not help but wonder just how long the two will last. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Are Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester Still Together?

No, Tania and Syngin are not together as of writing. When the cast of ’90 Day: The Single Life’ season 2 was announced, fans were quick to notice Syngin’s name on the roster. This led many to speculate if the couple had broken up. The rumors were confirmed by Tania via an Instagram post, though she did not seem too disheartened about the split. Syngin also wished her the best in the comment section of the post, which led many to believe that the two were at least on amicable terms.

The discussion prior to the couple’s separation was also shown in the second iteration of ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ as Syngin left his wife behind after a tearful journey. While the show was still aiming, someone claiming to be Syngin’s ex alleged on the internet that he had been abusive to her during their relationship. The same person went on to share screenshots of an apparent conversation between herself and Tania, where the reality TV star said that Syngin was apparently abusive when under the influence of alcohol. The veracity of these claims is yet to be confirmed.

As of writing, Syngin seems to be happy in a relationship with a beautiful woman who goes by the name of Shan Francisco on Instagram. The South African man shared a post with her in July 2022, revealing the status of his relationship with her. Tania herself made a light-hearted post about the same and did not seem to hold any ill will toward her ex and his new girlfriend. The Connecticut native herself seems ready to mingle and is set to appear in the third season of ’90 Day: The Single Life.’ We wish Tania, Syngin, and the close ones the best in their lives and hope for their wonderful future.

