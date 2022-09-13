Are Veronica and Tim From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is a one of the most beloved reality shows thanks to its unique and entertaining premise. The series follows different couples who are looking forward to their marriage. The couples featured in the show all share a sane trait, one of the partners is a non-US citizen and they have just 90 days to get married before their K-1 visa expires. The show became highly popular thanks to its dramatic nature. It has even led to multiple spinoffs which are loosely based on the concept of the original TLC show.

One of the spinoffs is ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ which features couples ready to meet their partners for the first time in their life. The pairs usually meet over the internet and their journey together in real-life is documented by the series. Season 3 of the spinoff introduced the viewers to Veronica Rodriguez and Timothy “Tim” Malcolm. However, their journey on the show was not exactly what one might expect. But have the tow two stood the test of time or split apart? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Veronica and Tim’s Journey Together

Veronica and Tim met in a pub long before the two ever came on television, and their meeting was far from normal. It started with a bet Veronica had made with her girlfriends, who had accompanied her to the bar. She had stated that she would go up and kiss the hottest guy in the bar, and for her, that was none other than North Carolina native Tim. After a heated kiss, she slipped him her number and went back to her friends. Tom himself had just ended a 10-year relationship and decided to give Veronica a chance.

During their time as a couple, Tim easily became a father figure to Veronica’s daughter Chloe Sanchez, who was just a year and a half old when Veronica and Tim met. He, too, had a son from his previous long-term relationship, as he had adopted his ex-girlfriend’s son. Despite the split, Tim’s adopted son decided to keep Tim’s surname. After dating for nine years, Veronica and Tim got engaged. But did the two go through with the wedding, or did they separate before they could tie the knot? Get ready to explore the answers.

Are Veronica and Tim Still Together?

No, Veronica and Tim are not together. As it turns out, the couple broke up just seven months after their engagement. Due to being co-parents and their shared living arrangements, the two had apparently been delaying their inevitable breakup for a long time and were trying their best to keep going. However, On New Year’s Eve 2016, the two shared what they called a “beautiful moment” as they danced.

It was years after this that Tim appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ with Jeniffer Tarazona from Colombia. During his time on the show, it was revealed that Tim was still close to Veronica and was still co-parenting Chloe. Learning that Veronica also hailed from Colombia set off flags for Jeniffer. However, Veronica did not seem to have any romantic intentions toward his ex’s new partner. In fact, she even gave the engagement ring that Tim had given to her so he could propose to Jeniffer.

While Tim’s relationship with Jeniffer went up in flames, his and Veronica’s appearance on ’90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk’ earned them several fans. Despite what many believed, Veronica and Tim’s relationship has not turned into anything romantic. The two are still close to each other, are supportive of each other, and have been some of the fan favorites of ’90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.’ In fact, many viewers can’t get enough of their chemistry.

As of writing, Veronica and Tim are close friends and co-parents to Chloe Sanchez. Despite his separation from Veronica, he is still an ever-present parental figure in Chloe’s life and takes joy in her accomplishments. When Chloe turned 15 in November 2021, Tim shared a beautiful post to celebrate the occasion with his followers on social media. Meanwhile, Veronica is set to be a part of ’90 Day: The Single Life’ season 3 in hopes of finding a match. We wish Veronica, Tim, and Chloe the best in their lives and hope their bond stays as strong as ever.

Read More: Is 90 Day Fiance Real or Scripted?