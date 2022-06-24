Are Vince and Yurika From The One That Got Away Still Together?

As a reality series that essentially allows its cast to step back into their past in an attempt to find their one true love, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The One That Got Away’ is as cozy as it is dramatic. It thus includes everything from unexpected connections to bland situations and from overwhelming emotions to shocking heartaches at every step — but Vince Xu mostly got the better end of it. So now, if you wish to learn more about this sincerely charming attorney’s current standing with his chosen final partner, the adorable Yurika Yoneda, don’t worry; we’ve got the details for you.

Vince and Yurika’s The One That Got Away Journey

Vincent’s first relationship with his high school sweetheart lasted nearly nine years, which means he had always friend-zoned any girl he’d ever come across, no matter how, where, or when. This is why he chose to be a part of the intimate production — to see if maybe there was a missed opportunity owing to his previous commitment and if it could now evolve into something much more. His first blast from the past was hence his like-minded college batchmate Mahnoosh, yet the tide genuinely turned for him once his junior from high school, Yurika walked through “the portal.”

The last time Vince and Yurika were face-to-face was actually at his senior prom over a decade ago, an experience they both remember because she’d attended with one of his friends. They’d ridden the limo back then; ergo, it was only appropriate for them to ride one again for their first date, during which they got to know one another on a deeper, more romantic level. Not only did they talk about their plans for the future (both personal as well as professional), but they also slow-danced under the open sky before sharing a kiss that ignited an undeniable spark.

They felt at ease and held similar beliefs, so it was no surprise that Vince decided to say goodbye to Mahnoosh and then didn’t really explore the possibilities with either Isabel or Andrea. He did try, but the fact Yurika was always running around in his mind didn’t make matters easy, especially because he’d learned her love language was reassurance/words of affirmation. The duo’s discussions regarding their possible future family, their picnic/hot air balloon ride date, and their continuous undivided attention on each other gradually pushed them closer as well.

Are Vince and Yurika Still Together?

Yurika did briefly hold herself back towards the end owing to concerns about whether or not they’d be able to maintain their connection long-distance, yet Vince managed to calm her every fear. He closed his portal for good for her, admitted he was more than ready to commit, and then proved it by getting down on one knee when it was time to return to the real world. After describing what he felt as real, magical, as well as unlike anything he’s ever experienced, Vince declared, “I love you. I love you. I love you. Will you marry me?” to which her reply was a happy “of course!”

Therefore, we’re glad to report that it appears as if Vince and Yurika are still blissfully together (albeit not married yet). They not only have indirect interactions while following one another on social media but have also implied they don’t regret doing ‘The One That Got Away’ one bit. However, we should mention that while the Personal Injury Attorney is based in Los Angeles, the Consultancy Professional resides in New York City at the moment— completely opposite coasts. This aspect could realistically affect things for them in the long run, but we’ll stay optimistic until they explicitly give us further details.

