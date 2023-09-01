Are Weston and Emily From Love Island Still Together?

Reality TV has been known to pull the audience into the tumultuous lives of contestants, giving a peek into their romantic entanglements, highs and lows, and secrets. One such show that promises all of the above and more is ‘Love Island’. Set against the backdrop of swaying palm trees and sun-kissed beaches, the show features single men and women who are trying to find their true love while navigating the complexities of relationships.

Among the couples who managed to capture the attention of their audience, Weston Richey and Emily Salch stand out. They appeared on season 1 of ‘Love Island USA’ which premiered in July 2019. The journey of these two interesting personalities on the show had been a rollercoaster of emotions. Now that it’s been years since the conclusion of their season, fans are left wondering whether they are still together. Well, we dug around to find the truth, so let us share what we know!

Weston and Emily’s Love Island Journey

The inaugural season of ‘Love Island USA’ introduced Weston, a former construction worker turned professional photographer from Dallas, Texas, who was on the show from the start, while Emily joined in episode 15. At the time, he was 25 and Emily had just turned 21-years-old. Before Emily’s entry, Weston had a connection with a few other women, including Mallory, Kelsey, and Katrina, but nothing ever clicked. It all changed when Emily entered the villa, as from the moment they met, their chemistry was palpable.

Emily was a student and part-time bartender at the time in New York and soon became one of the most loved contestants on the season. The spark between Emily and Weston soon blossomed into a full-fledged romance, marked by heart-to-heart conversations, stolen glances, and shared laughter. Despite being surrounded by the cameras all day long and being under the watchful eye of other contestants, Emily and Weston’s connection remained strong. However, their journey on ‘Love Island’ wasn’t without its share of challenges.

As the season progressed, the two faced several obstacles, including Weston’s penchant for switching his partner during recouplings, which sparked uncertainty in Emily’s heart. The opinions of fellow Islanders and their gossips only made the situation worse and forced her to question Weston’s intentions. Emily’s attraction to another contestant named Kyra also raised a few eyebrows on the show. Yet, amidst the uncertainty, the couple ended up in fourth place and left the show while still being in a relationship. Fast forward to the present, fans are wondering: are Emily and Weston still dating?

Are Weston and Emily Still Together?

Unfortunately, Weston and Emily’s journey on the Island didn’t pave the way for a lasting romance in the real world. The televised connections and the Instagram-perfect moments weren’t enough to deal with the complexities of life beyond the Island. Emily confirmed the same in May 2020 in a YouTube video that the culprit behind their breakup was the difficulties they were facing while trying to maintain a long-distance relationship. In the video, she talked about their relationship journey, saying, “We went on a rollercoaster of a journey together, and we went on a few breaks. We actually went on our first breakup last year (2019) and we were seeing eye to eye on many things.”

Emily added, “It was really hard with the distance, especially since I was in college and also having a relationship in the public eye was like.. Literally everybody’s eyes on you.. Everyone is always just in your business.” Even though the two got back together, they eventually ended their relationship for good. She continued, “The main reason why we aren’t together anymore is because we are literally not right for each other, and that doesn’t mean that he is wrong or I am wrong. It just means that we are not right for each other. We are both at different points in our life. He likes different things and doesn’t agree with the things I like, which is fine.”

Emily concluded, “And for the longest time, I felt like I was trying to change who I was in order to make him happy.” She assured her fans that she didn’t blame Weston for anything, saying, “I am not blaming anything on him. He didn’t force me to do anything. I genuinely wanted to change to be this girl he wanted. And in the long run, I found out that it was just making both of us miserable.” In retrospect, their story shows the euphoria of new love in a reality TV show and the challenges that come with transitioning from a curated reality to an unfiltered world. It resonates with the audiences who understand that even though love is quite powerful, sometimes, it isn’t enough to conquer the complexities of life.

After the breakup, Emily started dating Kyra, with whom she shared a connection on ‘Love Island,’ but it didn’t work out. However, instead of giving up, Emily went on season 6 of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ where she tried to win Kyra back. But Kyra believed that even though they did have a good time and she wanted to give them a chance, they often ended up in a screaming match. She ended up leaving Emily and boarded the boat with another contestant named David. Since then, they both have gone their separate ways and don’t post each other on social media either.

On the other hand, Weston has kept his personal life private and is focused on his career at the moment. Neither of them follow each other on social media or have deleted their photos from their accounts. As fans of the show continue to follow the individual paths of Emily and Weston, their story remains a testament to the magic and fragility of human connection. While their journey may have ended differently from what the audience had hoped, they are both looking forward to a successful professional and personal life. We wish them all the luck in their future endeavors!

