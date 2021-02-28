Longtime fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ are acquainted with the show’s authentic portrayal of cross-border couples’ varied problems after applying for the K-1 Visa after which the clock starts ticking. Within a period of 90 days, the partners have to decide whether they wish to take their relationship to the next level by walking down the aisle or end it and return back home. Jovi and Yara, who have been together for a couple of years, also got a chance to showcase their relationship on season 8 of the hit reality series. Their adorable love story has kept the viewers hooked and we bring to you the latest deets on them!

Yara and Jovi: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya began their journey together after crossing paths the millennial way but with a twist as they met on a travel app instead of a dating one. The New Orleans native started talking to his now-beau only to begin a “two-day fling” but before he knew it, the Ukrainian beauty had won his heart. Their mutual fascination for globe-trotting, scuba diving and beaches brought them closer. Yara and Jovi had known each other for hardly six months when the worst-case scenario turned into a reality right in front of them, leaving their relationship completely in the hands of Destiny.

Yara became pregnant with Jovi’s child and though taken aback by surprise, the news only made them happier. The soon-to-be-father was so exhilarated that he proposed to her and she elatedly said yes! Unfortunately, Yara miscarried shortly after and those around them anticipated that their bond would crack under pressure. Luckily, it proved to be stronger than that, and Yara ultimately decided to move to America permanently. However, within days, Jovi’s excessive consumption of alcohol and playboy behavior left his fiancé doubting her decision to be with him. Receiving a warning about his commitment phobia from his shook the ground beneath Yara’s feet and their fans failed to see the light at the end of this dark tunnel!

Are Yara and Jovi Still Together?

You can all heave a sigh of relief as Yara and Jovi have once again proved to the world that their love for each other has the potential to surpass any obstacle thrown their way adeptly. It seemed unlikely that her adventure-loving boyfriend would want to turn into a family man anytime soon. But all these turned out to be mere speculations as, by December 2020, an official document began to make rounds on the internet. It states that “Jovi John Dufren” and “Yaroslava Zalohina” shared their wedding vows on February 13, 2020.

While Yara and Jovi’s fans were still trying to digest this, another news made the headlines declaring that the couple became parents to an adorable baby girl in September 2020. In February 2021, pictures of the three vacationing in Miami got leaked, teasing the viewers further about them probably celebrating their first anniversary. This does not seem too far-fetched considering Yara’s announcement on season 8 of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ that she is, in fact, pregnant with his child. This does not magically make his parents’ insecurities about her go away but it surely means that the two have enough faith in one another to take all the big steps together. If all of this turns out to be true (and we hope it does!), the couple’s difficult ride so far will prove to be worth it.

