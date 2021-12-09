Are You The One Season 6 Cast: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

MTV’s ‘Are You The One‘ brings its own interesting twist to the tried and tested dating reality show formula. A group of single contestants are selected and then matched up by a matchmaking algorithm, which takes into account several variables, including their likes and dislikes. However, these pairings are kept secret from the contestants as they mingle with each other and build their own connections. At the end of every episode, a couple is voted to go to the truth booth to discover if they have a perfect match. With the whole house participating in the voting, they have a shared prize pool which effectively decreases with each wrong guess.

Season 6 of ‘Are You The One’ was quite interesting as the group did not manage to get a single coupling accurate for the first eight weeks. As the hopes to find a perfect match dwindled, luck finally smiled on the ninth week leading to the season’s first and only correct guess. However, with the contestants still forming other couples, fans are now curious to know where the cast landed up post-filming. Well, let us take a detailed look and find out, shall we?

Tyler Colon and Nicole Spiller

Tyler and Nicole did not really build up a relationship throughout the season. Nicole was smitten with Dimitri Valentin from the very beginning, and although the two had to face quite a few differences and bumps along the road, they stuck to each other through it all. Meanwhile, Tyler chose not to get close to anyone and didn’t seem to find someone to pursue a relationship with. Nevertheless, in week 9 of season 6, Tyler and Nicole were voted to visit the truth booth, which in turn declared them a perfect match.

Still, to no one’s surprise, Tyler and Nicole chose not to seek a relationship as they had never connected previously. They concluded that a forced relationship might end in disaster and thus, decided to go their separate ways. Nicole, who goes by the name Nicole Amber on social media, is now employed as a social media influencer and is dating Kevin Feltz, while Tyler prefers privacy and likes to keep his personal life under wraps making his current whereabouts unclear.

Where Is The Rest of the Cast Today?

Although Tyler and Nicole were the only deduced perfect match, several of the contestants seemed to find love during filming. Anthony Martin seemed interested in several women but sought a relationship with Geles Rodriguez. Although the couple seemed steady initially, they soon broke up, with Anthony moving on to others. At present, Anthony is in a beautiful relationship with Shannon Duffy from season 5, and the two are parents to a wonderful child. Geles, though, is now enjoying life with her loved ones and is in a happy relationship with a mystery man.

Keyana Land and Michael Johnson were reportedly the first couple to get together during the season. However, things did not work out, and they broke up soon after. Even the knowledge that they were a perfect match could not make them get back together. Keyana now works as a social media influencer, while Michael works as a fitness trainer and is a parent to a baby girl along with his wife, Cassie Johnson.

Audrey Diaz sought a connection with Michael, but it never worked out. Currently, Audrey is enjoying life and is in a beautiful relationship with Jeremiah Brittingham. Alexis Eddy and Keith Klebacher also seemed to have a connection during the season but eventually broke up. Shockingly, in January 2020, Alexis passed away from a drug overdose at just 23 years of age. Meanwhile, Keith seems to be in a happy relationship with Amber Lowe. On the flipside, Nicole Spiller showed a lot of interest in Dimitri from the beginning, but their connection was doomed to fail, and Dimitri now works in fitness training.

Malcolm Drummer was interested in both Nurys Mateo and Diandra Delgado during season 6. However, none of those relationships worked out, and Malcolm now prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. On the other hand, Nurys currently works as a model and content creator, while Diandra is a social media influencer. Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu seemed like the perfect couple and appeared very much in love. Although they weren’t a perfect match on the show, they decided to keep dating post-filming and even made their relationship official during the season reunion. Fans would be overjoyed to know that the couple is still going strong and even exchanged marriage vows in September 2021.

Kareem Fathalla and Alivia Hunter also seemed quite taken with each other, although they had to navigate quite a tough road. However, they seem to have gone their separate ways at present, with both opting to live life on their own accord. Meanwhile, Joe Torgerson, who did not make any significant connections on season 6, has found love with season 4’s Mikala Thomas, and the couple is currently engaged. Ethan Cohen was an aspiring rapper during his appearance on the show, and it seems that he is still focused on his music career at present. David Shad, though, has embraced privacy and lives below the radar. On the flipside, Jada Allen is now the owner of two popular beauty brands, Lxglambeautybar and SHOP J. Symone, while Zoe Pugh is living her best life and is in a happy relationship with Frank Feola.

