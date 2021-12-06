Are You The One Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Are You The One?‘ provides a fresh twist to dating reality shows as it brings together a group of singles and uses a matchmaking algorithm to pair them up. The pairings are then kept secret from the contestants, and they are tasked with the challenge of finding out their perfect partner. Moreover, the group has a shared prize pool which decreases with every wrong guess. Dating reality shows manage to retain interest long after their air date as fans clamor to know how the reality stars end up post-filming. Here’s a detailed look at the ‘Are You The One?’ season 5 cast and where they are at present!

Edward “Eddie” Williams and Kam Williams

Edward and Kam seemed quite taken with each other immediately after getting acquainted. The two appeared to be in love, and there were speculations that they might last. Such assumptions got stronger when the couple found out they were a perfect pair. This was terrific news for Kam, who was looking forward to a fulfilling relationship. However, she soon got to know of Edward’s affair with Alicia, and while he claimed that they only kissed, it was revealed that they slept together. This infidelity led to a massive fallout, destroying a possible happy future.

At present, Edward earns a living as a model and has also done a fair bit of acting. He also considers himself an entrepreneur and leads life on his own terms. On the other hand, Kam owns and operates Kam Kollection, her Beauty, cosmetic & personal care, and is now in a beautiful relationship with RoyLee.

Hayden Weaver & Carolina Duarte

Both Hayden and Carolina were interested in others during their time on ‘Are You The One?’ and weren’t really invested in each other. They even went to the truth booth with different people leading to several failed guesses. In episode 8, they found out that they were a perfect match and even moved into the honeymoon suite. Yet, their relationship did not work out.

Post-filming, Hayden pursued a relationship with his co-cast member, Gianna Hammer. They seemed happy and even welcomed their son in August 2018. However, at the beginning of 2019, the couple confirmed that they had decided to go their separate ways. Still, their son has remained a significant part of Hayden’s life, and the reality star also seems to be in a new relationship, albeit with a mystery woman. Meanwhile, Carolina now runs the Blue Sky Beauty Bar and married season 4 ‘Are You The One?’ contestant Cam Bruckman in July 2021.

Where Is The Rest of the Cast Today?

Apart from the confirmed matches, season 5 saw a lot of other pairings between its contestants. Gianna Hammer was interested in Hayden throughout the season. Although they tried to work it out with their respective perfect matches, they were back together by the time of the reunion. As mentioned earlier, they continued dating and even welcomed a baby but broke up in 2019. Gianna is now a single mother and loves spending time with her kid. She seems to be residing in Cleveland and works as a content creator on fashion and lifestyle. Meanwhile, Alicia and Edward’s affair turned into a full-fledged relationship, and the two announced that they were together post-filming. However, it did not last long, and soon the pair had to go their separate ways. At present, Alicia works as a social media influencer and is in a beautiful relationship with Xander Maddox. The couple is happy together and even welcomed their first child in September 2021.

Ozzy Morales and Hannah Fugazzi also drummed up interest after beginning a relationship on the show. However, they had a public fallout which permanently closed their chapter. Unfortunately, today both prefer to stay away from the public sphere and live private lives. Mike Cerasani and Casandra Martinez were another couple that continued post-filming and seemed to be very much in love. However, they have since broken up with Mike, now preferring to keep his life under wraps. On the other hand, Cassandra seems to be in a relationship with a mystery man. Taylor Selfridge and Andre Siemers had a tumultuous relationship and had an on-again-off-again status. However, they have since decided to remain just friends with Andre, now trying to make it big as a singer. Taylor, though, is married to Cory Wharton and the two are parents to their daughter Mila Mae. Moreover, Taylor also is on loving terms with Cory’s daughter from his previous relationship.

Tyler O’Brien and Shannon Duffy seemed to have a successful relationship which surprisingly broke down all of a sudden. Tyler now works as a model, while Shannon is happily married and welcomed her first daughter in 2020. Following their appearances on the show, Jaylan Adlam has since gone on to become an established model, while Derrick Henry earns his living as an influencer. However, other contestants like Joey Amoia, Michael Halpern, and Osvaldo Romero have limited presence on social media and prefer private lives. On the other hand, Tyranny Todd seems to now be living a wonderful life and has become an avid traveler, while her castmate, Kathryn Palmer, now works as an actor and a model. Kathryn is also married to Brian Watt, and the two are expecting their child in 2022. However, Kari Kowalski prefers to stay under the radar, making her current whereabouts quite unclear.

