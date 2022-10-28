Are Zeina and Farhana From Dubai Bling Still Friends?

‘Dubai Bling’ follows the who’s who of Dubai as they go about their daily routines and navigate a high-profile social life. The show provides an authentic window into the lives of the rich and famous and takes us behind the scenes of extravagant parties and luxury events, and million-dollar business deals, among others. Besides, a handsome helping of everyday issues, steamy romance, and high-octane drama make ‘Dubai Bling’ a thrilling watch.

Although Dubai-based real estate mogul Zeina Khoury mentioned that she used to be friends with social media influencer Farhana Bodi, the show hinted that they might have had a minor fallout. Moreover, their initial interaction on camera felt pretty cold, making viewers question if the two are still friends. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Zeina and Farhana’s Dubai Bling Journey

With Zeina introducing most of the cast members on ‘Dubai Bling,’ the CEO of a top-rung real estate agency mentioned that she used to be good friends with Farhana Bodi. At that time, Farhana was trying to build an online presence while working as a model and makeup artist on the side, and it did not take long for her and Zeina to build up a close friendship.

Unfortunately, with Farhana gaining online fame, the friends began drifting apart until they barely talked once in a while. In fact, Zeina mentioned that at a certain Versace event, Farhana had walked in and greeted the person sitting in front but didn’t even appear to recognize her. Naturally, the real estate mogul was hurt by her friend’s behavior, although the resentment intensified inside as they never talked about their issues.

While on the show, Zeina came across Farhana while she was in the middle of a photoshoot with her son. Despite their differences, Zeina stopped to say hello, and Farhana seemed happy to see her. The real estate mogul even confronted her about the incident at the Versace event, and Farhana claimed that it was an honest mistake on her part as she was too busy to notice anyone. Although Zeina seemed to accept her apology and even acknowledged her as a friend, she stated that ever since Farhana obtained online fame, she has been obsessed with brand deals and sponsorships.

Zeina even went on to state that the social media influencer wasn’t interested in anything apart from marketing and claimed that Farhana would often put on a fake persona in front of others. Still, as the season progressed, Zeina had more significant problems to deal with, including her massive altercation with Ebraheem Al Samadi, which made her issues with Farhana Bodi take a backseat.

Are Zeina Khoury and Farhana Bodi Still Friends?

Zeina and Farhana post regular updates for their followers on social media, but they haven’t talked much about their own relationship. Although Zeina and Farhana maintain a close relationship with their ‘Dubai Bling’ co-stars, the two barely feature on each other social media accounts and don’t appear to interact much in public. While Zeina calling Farhana a fake person will definitely not sit well with the social media influencer, further fuel was added to the fire once other cast members began accusing Farhana of using a sponsorship deal to finance her birthday bash.

During such accusations, Danya Mohammed came to Farhana’s defense and spoke out in her favor. Going forward, this had an adverse effect on Zeina and Farhana’s relationship as Danya, who was also on Ebraheem’s side, got into a severe physical altercation with the real estate mogul. Still, we are happy to report that Zeina Khoury and Farhana Bodi do follow each other on Instagram, making us believe that they maintain a cordial relationship at present.

