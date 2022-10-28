Dubai Bling Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ is a reality series that follows some of the wealthiest residents of Dubai, UAE. The cast members are part of the same social group and have different manners of relationships with each other. While some friendships result in heartwarming moments, others turn sour with time. Through the show, viewers get a front-row seat to witness the personal and professional lives of the featured celebrities. With the recent release of the first installment of the series, fans cannot help but be curious about what the cast members are up to these days. If you have similar questions, then worry not because here is everything we know about the same!

Where is Zeina Khoury Now?

Zeina Khoury was one of the most prominent faces during the first season of ‘Dubai Bling.’ At present, she works as the CEO of High Mark Real Estate Brokers, having completed over a decade with the company in January 2022. Zeina is also the Co-Founder of BookAnyService.com, which allows users to book different services through the Internet. The real estate icon completed her Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management, General, from London Business School in July of 2022. As for her personal life, Zeina is happily married to her husband, who prefers to stay out of the limelight. The couple has two beautiful children, a son named Joey and a daughter named Alexa.

Where is Safa Siddiqui Now?

Nobody embodied fashion and luxury in the Netflix show as well as Safa Siddiqui. The reality TV star of Iraqi descent was once part of the real estate industry but has since retired. She has recently entered the field of fashion design and already has a line of clothing in partnership with Shein. Safa has been happily married to Fahad Siddiqui, a businessman from India, since 2019. The couple has a beautiful daughter named Alina, who was born in 2020. The family is also awaiting the addition of a baby and presently lives in their house in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and are planning to renovate and add to their house.

Where is Loujain “LJ” Adada Now?

Though Loujain “LJ” Adada left her modeling career behind after getting married to Walid Juffali, the reality TV star seems set to return to the industry. This is likely due to her appearance in the Netflix reality series in which she had a prominent role. At present, LJ is a dedicated mother to two beautiful girls whom she adores from the bottom of her heart. Her move to Dubai has been quite recent, but it has not deterred LJ from becoming a force to be reckoned with in the city.

Where is Farhana Bodi Now?

As a social media influencer, Farhana Bodi has gained a lot of fans thanks to her time on the show. Across various platforms on the internet, Farhana has approximately 1.5 million followers and is often seen sponsoring different brands and products. The reality TV star has a son named Aydin, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Heroies Khan. Aydin also has an Instagram platform that has over 100,000 followers. Farhan is also the mind behind I Woman of the World, a lifestyle blog. She also works as a model on different occasions.

Where is Kris Fade Now?

Kristan Fahd, AKA Kris Fade, is a well-known name within Dubai’s entertainment industry, thanks to his job as a radio show host. Originally from Lebanon, Fade’s family moved to Australia when he was pretty young. At present, he works at Virgin Radio and is the host of ‘The Kris Fade Show,’ a breakfast show that airs in Dubai as well as Australia through KIIS 1065. The reality TV star is also the founder of Fade Fit, a company that offers healthy food options. On March 22, 2022, Kris Fade married his long-time girlfriend, Brianna Ramirez. He also has two daughters, Noushie and Kikki, from his previous marriage.

Where is Brianna Ramirez Now?

Currently, Brianna Ramirez, now Brianna Fade, works as the Brand Manager for Fade Fit. The woman of Mexican heritage got married to Kris Fade on March 22, 2022, and the couple celebrated their honeymoon in the Maldives. Brianna has a loving relationship with her step-daughters Noushie and Kikki, who call her “B.” The family of four often goes out on fun outings to places across the world. The reality TV star also seems close to her mother-in-law, Gilda Fahd.

Where is Lojain “Lo” Omran Now?

Saudi TV personality Lojain “Lo” Omran was one of the most well-recognized faces in ‘Dubai Bling’ season 1. The celebrated TV Host presently lives in Dubai, though she often travels to Saudi Arabia for her work. She also has over 10 million followers on her social media platforms, which allows her to partner with multiple brands and get profitable sponsorship. Lojain also seems to be planning on transitioning to the field of acting. She celebrated her 45th birthday on October 26, 2022, and is eager to see what life brings next in the future. The TV star does not seem to be involved with anyone romantically as of writing, though she does have children, whom she adores.

Where is Fahad Siddiqui Now?

‘Dubai Bling’ season 1 featured many wealthy businessmen, including Fahad Siddiqui. Though Fahad lives in Dubai, his family is originally from India, and a major part of his work seems to be based there as well. At present, he serves as the Managing Director of Indo Rise General Trading LLC, a company that he also owns. Fahad is also the Executive Director of his family’s business based in Mumbai, India. In 2019, Fahad got married to Safa Siddiqui, a woman of Iraqi descent, and the couple had a beautiful daughter named Alina in 2020. They presently await another child and are working on adding to their house in Palm Jumeirah.

Where is Ebraheem Al Samadi Now?

Ebraheem Al Samadi built himself as an entrepreneur from the age of 14 and has utilized his skills to further his businesses as well as that of his family. At present, he serves as the Founder and CEO of Forever Rose, which specializes in providing floral services that last for a long time. The company also has a cafe, a fragrance line, and several other products. Ebraheem is also the CEO of Retail for the Al Samadi Group, which was created by merging his work and that of his father. At present, he owns nine different companies, including My Imenso, Wired Up, The Chickery, Juicy, etc. The reality TV star also has an impressive social media following.

Where is Marwan Al-Awadhi Now?

World-renowned musician Marwan Al-Awadhi, AKA DJ Bliss, was also a part of ‘Dubai Bling’ season 1. The DJ has recently released a song titled “Halla Walla,” which features artists like Shaggy, Daffy, and Flipperachi. His other recent song, “Danya (Eminado),” was created with the help of The Great Eddy and is dedicated to Marwan’s wife, Danya Mohammed. Presently, DJ Bliss also serves as the owner of Bliss Inc Entertainment, Karak Inc Eatery, and SELEKT. The reality TV personality also performs 411 Nights at Blu Dubai, a popular nightclub in the city of Dubai, every week. DJ Bliss also shares vlogs on Youtube, which document multiple aspects of his everyday life. With his wife, Danya, Marwan has two children named Zayed and Meera.

Where is Danya Mohammed Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Danya Mohammed, who is better known as Diva Dee on the internet. The internet content creator has a large following on YouTube, where she often shares reviews regarding different makeup and fashion products. Danya is happily married to Marwan Al-Awadhi, AKA DJ Bliss, and the couple shares two beautiful children, Zayed and Meera. Thanks to her impressive social media following, Danya is often sponsored by brands like Bambini Fashions, Mahallati Jewellery, Gucci, and Gaffe Studios.

