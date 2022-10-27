What is Dubai Bling’s Danya Mohammed’s Net Worth?

In Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling,’ Danya Mohammed is introduced as Marwan-Al-Awadhi, AKA DJ Bliss’ wife. However, she has also made a name for herself as a popular vlogger, entrepreneur, and social media star. While Danya faced several struggles to establish her own identity and juggle her career along with her family, she has managed to reinvent herself as a brand in itself and has thousands of followers online. Naturally, the social media celebrity’s appearance on the reality show has increased her popularity, and fans are now curious to know more about her, especially her net worth. Well, here’s what we found!

How Did Danya Mohammed Make Her Money?

Danya Mohammed is an Emirati by ethnicity, married to renowned musician DJ Bliss. Moreover, she takes pride in being a hands-on mother to their two adorable children, Zayed and Meera. Apart from her family life, Danya is a famous YouTube vlogger and Instagram personality who goes by the name Diva Dee; she creates and shares content related to makeup and beauty. She shared that she was inspired to start her own YouTube journey by her husband, who was already popular for his daily vlogs.

Seeing DJ Bliss’ enthusiasm for content creation, Danya wished to challenge herself and started making and editing her own videos for her YouTube channel, which she began in January 2019. Initially, the reality TV star used to make travel vlogs but soon forayed into the makeup and beauty genre, given her personal passion for the two. Soon, Danya’s follower count was on the rise, and presently, she stands at 118k followers on her YouTube Channel and 126k followers on Instagram.

Apart from being a content creator, Danya is also an entrepreneur and has several brand endorsements, including Bambini Fashions, Mahallati Jewellery, Gucci, and Gaffe Studios. Furthermore, she has appeared on different TV shows before being a part of the Netflix reality series.

Danya Mohammed’s Net Worth

While a social media influencer in the UAE can expect a salary of AED 13,417 (approximately $3,539) per month, someone with a massive reach, like Danya, seemingly enjoys a bigger pay. Besides, she has more than 24 million views on YouTube, and considering the income of YouTubers in Dubai can be up to $1.21 per 1000 views, the beauty vlogger is likely in the higher salary bracket.

In addition, Danya’s social media brand deals are pretty gainful and have supposedly increased due to her stint on reality TV. Considering all of the above, it is possible that she makes around $64,500 annually, making us believe that her current net worth lies around $1 million.

