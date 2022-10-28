Who Is Loujain Adada’s Husband? How Did He Die?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ is an interesting series that follows a group of self-made millionaires as they go about their everyday lives in the city of Dubai. Showcasing extravagant parties, lavish cars, and unimaginable luxury, the series documents how the group navigates a high-profile social life while attending to their personal and professional commitments. The authentic window into the lives of the rich and famous help us witness what a day in the life of a millionaire feels like, while romance and drama add to the excitement of the show.

Lebanon native and former supermodel Loujain Adada appeared on the show as a proud mother of two who seemed ready to step back into the dating pool. While talking about her past, Loujain mentioned that she had gotten married at the age of 21, although her husband passed away a few years later. While it was heartbreaking to listen to her experience, viewers are interested in discovering more about Lojain’s late husband. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Who Is Loujain Adada’s Husband?

While Loujain was born in the state of California, her family soon shifted to their native country of Lebanon, where the former model spent most of her growing years. Growing up in a close-knit family, Loujain discovered her passion for makeup and fashion at quite a young age. She was also fascinated with the art of modeling and wanted to turn her passion into a living. Eventually, she got an opportunity to do so when a magazine offered her an advertisement photoshoot when she was just 14.

Image Credit: The Brain Forum/YouTubeLoujain’s debut modeling gig earned Loujain quite a bit of fame, and soon she had plenty of offers to choose from. Moreover, MTV Lebanon took note of her talent and signed her on to host the music program ‘Energy Spin Magazine.’ Hence, at the young age of 21, Loujain’s career appeared all set to skyrocket. However, around the same time, Loujain fell in love with billionaire Saudi businessman Walid Juffali, who was significantly older.

While their union was frowned upon because of the age difference, Loujain decided to listen to her heart, and the two ended up tying the knot in November 2012. Although Loujain was Walid’s third wife, their wedding ceremony in Venice was a massive affair and was attended by dignitaries from around the world. Subsequently, Loujain and Walid went on to have a happy married life and welcomed two daughters, Talia and Lana, into this world.

How Did Loujain Adada’s Husband Die?

Businessman Walid Juffali was embroiled in a lengthy battle with cancer which finally ended up claiming his life. In 2016, just months after Lana’s birth, Walid was in Zurich, Switzerland, where he was undergoing treatment for his terminal cancer. Even though he had the best care that modern technology could offer, the doctors were unable to delay the inevitable, and Walid passed away at the age of 61.

Following his death, Walid’s estate followed the businessman’s will and auctioned off most of his assets before dividing the proceeds between his three wives and five daughters. As a result, Loujain seemingly received around $1.1 million from her late husband’s estate, contributing significantly to her total net worth. However, after Walid’s death, Loujain preferred not to return to her professional life and instead focused on being a hands-on mother to her daughters.

Read More: What Is Dubai Bling’s Loujain Adada’s Net Worth?