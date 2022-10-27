What is Dubai Bling’s Zeina Khoury’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ is a reality series that follows some of the wealthiest residents of Dubai, UAE. The show features several members of the same social group who have known each other for a long time. As expected, the show has its fair share of drama, thanks to heated conversations, conflicting opinions, and bitter history. However, amidst all the chaos, one can also find moments full of love, joy, and warmth.

One of the most prominent cast members of the show is Zeina Khoury, whose glamorous lifestyle and career-oriented lifestyle earned her many admirers. Naturally, many fans cannot help but be curious about the reality TV star’s worth and how she is accumulated her wealth. If you are in the same boat and are eager to explore the topic, here is everything we know about the same!

How Did Zeina Khoury Earn Her Money?

Zeina Khoury is a highly respected name in Dubai’s real estate industry. She started working in the field in January 2007 as a Property Consultant for Emirates Sunland. However, in January 2009, she changed positions and started serving as Head of Collections in the same organization. Zeina retained the position until May 2010, when her responsibilities were expanded, and her job title was changed to Head of collections and Client Relations.

In January 2012, Zeina left Emirates Sunland behind and took up the role of CEO for High Mark Real Estate Brokers. As of writing, she still retains the position and contributes to the organization in multiple ways. Zeina was one of the driving forces behind the establishment of High Mark Real Estate Brokers at a senior management level. The reality TV star maintains an impressive portfolio that contains high-end properties for Palazzo Versace Dubai, D1 Tower, and several other impressive locations.

Apart from her real estate achievements, Zeina has also been serving as the Co-Founder of BookAnyService.com since October 2014. The company allows the general public to book different services via the internet. Zeina got her BBA in Banking & Finance from Notre Dame University – Louaize. In 2020, she studied Introduction to Financial Accounting, Accounting, and Finance at Wharton Online.

The real estate icon went on to complete her Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management, General, from London Business School between 2020 and 2022. Zeina’s volunteering experiences include serving as an Event Organiser and Master of Ceremonies for the Lebanese Red Cross and working as an Auctioneer for NDU – UAE ALUMNI. She also has a significant amount of followers on social media platforms.

What is Zeina Khoury’s Net Worth?

Given Zeina’s long experience in the luxury real estate industry, it is easy to believe that the reality TV star has accumulated an impressive amount of wealth over the years. To get an idea of just how rich Zeina is, we must consider her roles as a CEO, a business owner, as well as a social media personality. In Dubai, a CEO of her caliber would earn around $500,000 annually. Zeina’s social media following would likely add an average of $40,000 to her per-annum income. Keeping her various sources of income in mind, we estimate Zeina Khoury’s net worth to be around $3 million.

Read More: What is Dubai Bling’s Farhana Bodi’s Net Worth?