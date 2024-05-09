Aren Yoo: Is She Dating? Where is She Now?

When Aren Yoo or Yoo Hee-ra first appeared in Netflix’s ‘Super Rich in Korea,’ she was able to stand out easily thanks to her lavish lifestyle and her deep admiration for everything in fashion. From clothes to purses, she collects them all and has a policy of never wearing the same dress twice. More than that, she has a charming personality that has helped her only reach further in the industry of her choosing and become friends with some of the most well-known names in fashion.

Aren Yoo Has Always Loved Fashion

For her primary education, Aren Yoo went to a “lower” school in South Korea. However, her studies continued in the USA after that. As such, she is so well-versed in English that she has confessed that the language is sometimes easier for her than Korean. This does not mean that her love for her culture and homeland has lessened. Her appreciation for the world of fashion has only made her determined to ensure that South Korea becomes a major name in the industry.

While on the show, Aren lived in Seoul, South Korea, in the same house as her parents. The property in question has a gorgeous view of the Han River, which is one of the rare ones in the area. She herself has her own floor in the house, with a walk-in closet full of clothes and other accessories. Since her sister’s marriage, she also started to use her sister’s closet as she confessed that her own had started to run out of space. This might not be surprising to many, given that Aren has a policy of never wearing the same dress again.

Aren’s decision to only use a dress once apparently stems from her desire to always make an impact with her appearance. She believes that if she wears a dress again, it won’t impress anyone in the same manner and might serve as a callback to the previous event, which she does not want. While this might seem odd to some, her work as Korea’s Client Ambassador to many top names in fashion does mean that her appearance is always being scrutinized, and she certainly does not want to disappoint anyone.

Through her dedication, skills, and charm, Aren has created a strong bond with many leading figures in the fashion industry. A prime example of this is how she is so close to designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana that the two gave her the opportunity to host her birthday party in their store in Seoul. This only served to highlight just how much of a prominent figure she has become in the industry of her choosing.

Aren Yoo is Pursuing Hotel Management at Cornell Today

Pursuing her goals with a laser focus, Aren Yoo has become someone to be admired for her work in fashion. The fashionista hopes that South Korea will also become a major hub for fashion-related events in the same way as some of the countries around the world. She herself wants to have a major role in such a change and is clear about wanting to make herself an “irreplaceable” figure in the history of fashion, especially in South Korea.

Presently, Aren Yoo serves as a representative for many companies. In the past, she has worked alongside Miu Miu, Dolce and Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, and many, many more reputed fashion names. She even attended the 2023 Paris Fashion Week and charmed many with her Miu Miu mermaid look. In March 2023, she also expressed her appreciation towards Giorgio Armani for becoming the brand’s first Korean Ambassador.

As such, it is hardly surprising that Aren has over 46K followers on Instagram. Most of her fans are impressed by her work in fashion, though some have also come to follow her due to her appearance on the Netflix show. She is also a student at Cornell University studying hotel management. That said, it seems like she spends the majority of her time either in Seoul or traveling across various countries like France and Italy to attend events there. While she does have many close friends, the fashion expert does not seem to have a partner. If she is indeed in a relationship, Aren has chosen not to divulge the information publically at this moment.

