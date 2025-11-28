What Happened to Argyle? Did Eduardo Franco Leave Stranger Things?

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ brings danger and drama back to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, in its fifth and final season. As the town residents prepare to fight Vecna, one can’t help but ponder the fate of the characters that do not appear this season. The fourth season introduced several new characters, one of whom was Argyle. He came into the picture with the Byers family’s move to California, following the events of the third season. He is painted as a pothead who works at the local pizza shop and befriends Jonathan, which eventually leads him to get entangled in the mess that draws the Byers family back to Hawkins. Despite his limited presence, Argyle became a fan-favorite, but surprisingly, he is nowhere to be seen in the first four episodes of the final season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Argyle’s Absence from Stranger Things Season 5 Seals His Fate

We first meet Argyle in California, where he works at Surfer Boy Pizza and befriends Jonathan Byers. Initially, Argyle thinks that the most worrying thing in Jonathan’s life is his strained long-distance relationship with Nancy. However, he later discovers that his new friend is caught up in an interdimensional battle with a supernatural being, while also being pursued by shady government agents. When the Byers are attacked by the military, Argyle plays a key role in saving Jonathan, Mike, Will, and Agent Harmon. They eventually find their way to Eleven, who is in the desert, having been through a trial of her own.

Then he helps create the sensory deprivation tank, which leads Eleven to confront Vecna. All of this happens while they are all miles away from Hawkins, but in the final scene, they all return, with Argyle driving them in his van. The last we see of him is outside Hopper’s cabin, where he forages for mushrooms. Then the gates of Upside Down open, and ash falls from the sky. The fifth season picks up several months after this, but Argyle is nowhere to be seen. He is not even mentioned, which suggests that he has been out of the picture for some time. Although he became entangled in the supernatural mess and even helped Jonathan and the rest of the gang, it doesn’t mean he would give up his peaceful life in California to help them fight a demonic figure.

Jonathan and the gang have been fighting supernatural forces for several years, so the chaos and violence are all too familiar to them. However, Argyle is still pretty new to all this, and it makes sense that once he saw the gates of hell opening in Hawkins, he would have decided to go back to the safety of California. So, while the residents of Hawkins confront Vecna once and for all, Argyle is most likely smoking weed, eating pizza, and making new friends, while thinking about the adventure he went on and how he most likely escaped death by skipping Hawkins in time.

Eduardo Franco Confirmed His Departure From Stranger Things

Eduardo Franco plays the role of Argyle in the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things.’ When production began for the fifth season, Netflix posted a photo featuring the main cast, which did not include Franco. When asked what that meant for his character in the final season of the series, the actor revealed that he never received a call to return to the show. He was glad to find out that the fans were concerned about his absence from the picture, but the fact that he was never called back means that his arc in the show ended with the fourth season. The 31-year-old native of Yuma, Arizona, revealed that he had initially auditioned for the role of Eddie Munson, but it went to Joseph Quinn. Franco didn’t have any hard feelings about it as he agreed that Quinn was the right person for the job.

Apart from ‘Stranger Things,’ Franco is known for his work in movies like ‘Booksmart,’ ‘We Broke Up,’ ‘The Package,’ and ‘Self Reliance.’ He has also appeared in TV shows like ‘The Skinny,’ ‘You’re the Worst,’ ‘Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything,’ ‘Adam Ruins Everything,’ and ‘American Vandal.’ He is also a part of the two-man band called ‘Dumb Bitches With Internet.’ While he may not be seen in the latest season of ‘Stranger Things,’ he has several new projects lined up, including the upcoming ‘Focker In-Law,’ starring Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson. He has also recently undergone a physical transformation for an upcoming role.

