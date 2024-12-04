Aria and Scotty: Is The Ultimatum Duo Still Together?

While no relationship is easy, a physical as well as emotional connection, genuine efforts, mutual respect, open communication, and trust are the five core values present in every successful one. However, as carefully explored through Aria De’Westbrooks and Scotty Lewis’ journey in Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ season 3, sometimes these alone aren’t nearly enough. That’s because there needs to be compatibility, along with an unwavering desire to move in the same direction, all the while ensuring no one’s individuality gets sucked away in the name of love.

Aria and Scotty Have Endured Some Really Difficult Times

At the age of 30, it was actually Scotty who issued an ultimatum to his girlfriend of three years upon realizing he was more than ready to take on this next chapter of life with her by his side. However, considering their 5-year age difference, the fact they are actually primarily long-distance, and her just getting to the peak of her career, 25-year-old Aria really wanted to wait a while. The latter admittedly never once said she didn’t want a future with him that involved a marriage, a home, and a family of their own; she simply wanted to wait a while before actually getting to it.

As if that’s not enough, Aria even made it clear she needed a lot more validation from Scotty before she could reach the point of immediately saying yes to him owing to her past. Her family dynamic growing up was such that her mother compromised and compromised for her father without it ever really being reciprocated, resulting in her growing to resent him. This then led to their separation and divorce, which Aria admittedly never wants for herself. So, with her and Scotty being long-distance and her being younger, she was afraid she would be the only one who would be expected to make significant life changes for their union.

That’s how Aria and Scotty ended up on this experiment, unaware they would soon find some significant connections with other people too. While the former managed to build an incredibly emotional as well as open association with Caleb Storm, the latter found himself in a mutual infatuation with Zaina. Their respective Trial Marriages, thus, gave them a lot more insight into what they desire out of not just a partner but also life in the long run, which did affect their own relationship moving forward.

Aria and Scotty Are Possibly Still Deeply in Love

It’s unfortunately unclear whether Aria and Scotty have managed to make their relationship work or not, considering neither of them has commented on their relationship status recently. However, from what we can tell through social media, they still appear to be very much involved – with them mutually following one another and staying in contact being a significant clue. However, the biggest indication is arguably the fact her younger brother follows him too, and he has even expressed immense pride over the couple’s participation in this Netflix original production. Therefore, we remain extremely optimistic and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.

Aria and Scotty’s Lifestyles Now Seem to be Aligning

Although Aria currently splits her time between Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Arizona for her career as a Digital Creator, Los Angeles-based Scotty has found his calling has found his calling too. Nevertheless, with everything they experienced in ‘The Ultimatum,’ they have since apparently learned to make time for one another so as to emotionally reconnect before even thinking of moving forward. They likely did so by taking a long, quality vacation together – after all, they were both in Madrid, Spain, in the summer of 2024, where they experienced one another on a whole new level.

It’s always been evident that Aria and Scotty’s connection was one for the books, as they almost always understood one another, so it’s possible it’s now only reaching new heights. Thankfully, the Aesthetic nurse and travel/lifestyle influencer’s online platforms also make it clear she remains and will likely always remain a strong, independent woman who doesn’t take any outside pressure. In other words, both she and her beau appear to be thriving not just in their personal lives but also in their professional endeavors as of writing.

