Ariela and Evandro: Is the Love is Blind Brazil Couple Still Together?

Since love is not only an elemental force of nature but also a significant aspect of the human experience, it’s honestly no surprise some individuals spend most of their lives searching for it. Though as explored in Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start’ (aka season 4), its truest form is sadly not always a one-and-done type of deal; sometimes it comes after long-term bonds, separations, or divorces. And that’s precisely why both Ariela Carasso as well as Evandro Pinto stepped into the experiment — to see if they could find their forever partner following a few rough past experiences.

Ariela and Evandro Clicked Almost Immediately

From the moment we first came across 34-year-old events director Ariela, it was evident she hadn’t given up hope on finding “the one” despite having been seriously burned in the past. Her most recent ex had actually cheated on her with one of her friends upon growing insecure after she’d decided to undergo bariatric surgery plus abdominoplasty for her physical health. Though little did she know her desire to not worry about her weight anymore while also being able to better care for her young daughter would inadvertently lead to both of them being left behind.

Fortunately, since Ariela knew better men existed thanks to the positive figures already in her life, she chose not to give up on them altogether and it eventually led her to ‘Love is Blind.’ This is where she encountered both 34-year-old entrepreneur Alexandre Thomaz as well as 35-year-old bodyguard turned trader Evandro Pinto in the pods on the first day itself, only to like both. But alas, because the former left a rather negative initial impression on almost every other woman in the experiment – even making a fatphobic comment in the process – she moved on with the latter alone.

After all, Ariela and Evandro had instantly bonded over being girl parents, with him having two daughters in the same age group as her little one, be fore also finding other common ground. This included not just their similar taste in music and lifestyle preferences but also the fact they’re both family-oriented, desire to have an equal partner, plus plan on always being their children’s safe space. The latter then admitted the most influential people in his life are women, and they even discussed the way they carry themselves in relationships without once bringing up appearance in any manner. They also made it clear they were in this for all the right reasons.

It hence comes as no surprise that Ariela and Evandro’s connection only grew as time passed by, with the latter ultimately proposing in the sweetest manner following his declaration of love. Their ensuing first face-to-face interaction reiterated their bond too, especially with them being nervous yet calming down after sharing a few kisses and quips. It honestly seemed like their physical as well as sexual chemistry matched their emotional relationship to a tee, but that didn’t seem to be the case when they finally made it to their romantic getaway in Santa Catarina.

Ariela and Evandro Seem to No Longer Be Together

Despite Ariela and Evandro’s respect for one another and communication levels not changing even after they began getting to know one another in person, something else did. The former simply couldn’t let herself go completely – she understandably didn’t want to be intimate with a camera around just in case their daughters saw the show, but there was some other distance between them too. The latter never once pushed her to get physical and was completely understanding of her reasoning, yet there was still the feeling of her not being comfortable in the air – it was as if her cynicism, doubts, and insecurities were taking over their romance.

In the end, from what we can tell from Ariela and Evandro’s respective social media platforms, it doesn’t appear as if they remained romantically involved for long. The real world, their pasts, as well as other individualistic internal and external elements seemingly became a part of their relationship, as a result of which, they called it quits.

We say this with confidence because Ariela and Evandro don’t even follow one another on Instagram at the moment, let alone remain in contact through likes or comments. However, what we do know is that both the event planner plus rising public figure and the Lifestyle Scalper trader seem perfectly content with their lives these days, which is all that matters in the long run. They simply seem to be focusing on their respective children and their professions, which apparently gives them a true sense of purpose, and in turn, happiness, making us root for their success too.

