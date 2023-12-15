Arkansas: Is the 2020 Movie Inspired By a Real Story?

Neo-noir crime thriller, ‘Arkansas’ is the directorial debut of Clark Duke, from a screenplay he has co-written with Andrew Boonkrong. The film follows petty low-level drug dealer Kyle Ribb and his partner Swin Horn, who work as part of an Arkansas criminal organization run by someone named Frog, whom they have never met. The two usually pose as quiet park rangers during the day before moonlighting as drug couriers at night, under the watchful eyes of Frog’s henchmen. While Swin tries to look at a life beyond that of a drug courier and finds a blooming romance with Johnna, Kyle finds himself increasingly drawn into knowing the true identity of the mysterious Frog.

However, a series of blunders sees the two boys set on the course of a deadly face-off with him, where only one will survive. Clark Duke’s debut directorial feature, with its concise and Tarantino-esque screenplay, has earned praises from viewers and many have lauded the casting of the characters, with prominent names like Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, Clark Duke, and Vivica A. Fox essaying some strong characters. While the story of Southern drug runners has managed to entertain the audience since its release, one can’t help but wonder whether the narrative of the thriller is rooted in a story that is true to or is a figment of one’s creativity.

Arkansas is Based on John Brandon’s Novel

No, ‘Arkansas’ is not based on a true story, but it is an adaptation of John Brandon’s debut novel of the same name. The book is a dark comic that is set in the rural southeast and talks of a pair of drug runners, Kyle and Swin, as they try to negotiate their way through the notorious Dixie Mafia’s criminal underbelly. The boys’ desire for an unconventional lifestyle, where they work for the arcane Frog, leads them on an adventure that lands them into situations they’d never have hoped for. While the duo does go through moments of friction, they remain steadfast partners in crime.

The film’s primary theme revolves around giving an anarchic look into Arkansas’ organized criminal underbelly and how two clueless small-time drug dealers find themselves getting sucked into it. While not based on a true story, the theme is quite realistic, especially in situations where people might look to look at the glitz and glam of earning a few quick bucks, the illegal way. While the outcome of these actions isn’t felt at the onset, it is with time that the results of the actions unravel, leaving those closest having to face the brunt of it the most; similar to the fate of the characters in the film.

However, the film does have a silver lining to it, as Swin does eventually manage to walk out of the life of a criminal and start afresh. It is this ending that might also give hope to viewers, about the possibility of redemption, no matter how dark the past might turn out to be. Even though the film is Clark’s directorial debut, he’s done a fine job in trying to show what he intended; the criminal underbelly of the southern state of Arkansas and the repercussions involved for those who find themselves getting sucked into that world, unwittingly. The idiosyncratic approach to the novel has been well-received by viewers, especially those looking to understand the world of criminal underworlds.

While films revolving around drug kingpins and criminal syndicates aren’t very uncommon in Hollywood, with films such as ‘The Godfather‘, ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ ‘Goodfellas‘ and ‘American Gangster’ being crowd favorites due to their cinematography, brilliant casting, and fascinating narratives, ‘Arkansas’ to does a good job in bringing the topic to the fore, albeit in a more light and slow pace. If you’re someone who enjoys watching films that revolve around crimes and criminals, then this underrated fictional narrative deserves a watch.

