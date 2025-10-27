Is Armand Dead? Who Killed Him in Tulsa King?

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ brings new and more challenging enemies to Dwight Manfredi’s doorstep. While trying to establish a legitimate liquor business, he has to face the wrath of Jeremiah Dunmire, whose plan has been derailed by Dwight’s presence. At the same time, there are some loose ends from the previous season that keep bugging him, the most important of which is the continued absence of Armand “Manny” Truisi. Over the course of two seasons, Dwight struggles to trust Armand as his loyalties seem to shift based on his own desires. However, his extended absence from Season 3 raises many questions, and the answers provided in the sixth episode pave the way for more mysteries. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Armand’s Shocking Fate is Revealed in Tulsa King Season 3

The last we see of Armand in ‘Tulsa King’ is in the Season 2 finale, where he, once again, comes back to the Manfredi camp by helping him get rid of his fierce rival, Ming. Previously, Armand had shaken hands with Cal Thresher and tried to steal about half a million dollars from Dwight’s crew. But at the end of the day, he realized that his best chance was to stick with Dwight. At the same time, his personal life started to fall apart. Because he continued to associate himself with the Manfredi criminal outfit, his relationship with his wife, who wanted him to leave that life behind for good, got worse. So, when the dust settles on Dwight’s fight with Thresher and Ming, it makes sense that Armand would want to focus on his personal life. In the third episode of Season 3, it is revealed that he is on his way to Colorado, where he will reunite with his wife and kids.

It seems he has finally set his priorities straight and is focusing on his family. But then, some time later, his wife shows up at Dwight’s business, demanding to know where her husband is. It seems that Armand never made it to Colorado. Given the volatility of his character, everyone believes that he may have bailed. Still, Dwight wants to keep looking for him, and in the sixth episode, it turns out that Armand has been found dead in a motel room, which had bottles of alcohol lying around. It seems that he died by suicide, but Dwight isn’t convinced of it. As soon as he finds out about Armand, he calls Ray, with whom he’d just had an explosive meeting. But Ray doesn’t pick up the phone, and the smile on his face suggests that he may know a thing or two about Armand’s death.

Armand’s Tragic Death Might be a Message to Dwight and His Crew

It is possible that Ray is the one who had Armand killed, as a message to Dwight. Since Armand had chosen to stick by Dwight, even when he broke away from his overlords in New York, Ray would have seen it as a betrayal. He wants to hit Dwight where it hurts, and he decided to begin with Armand, whose death would show that it doesn’t matter where Dwight and his people hide; they will be found and killed, even if they decide to leave the life of crime behind. At the same time, Ray is not the only suspect here. It must be noted that shortly after Armand’s wife revealed that he hadn’t reached home, Dwight got a call from Agent Musso, who told Dwight that he didn’t even know where Armand was.

At first glance, it may seem like a taunt on Dwight about not having his house in order. However, in hindsight, it seems that Musso may have known where Armand was all along. Perhaps, before forcing Dwight to work for him, he reached out to Armand, but the latter didn’t want to go back to Tulsa and snitch on Dwight all over again. Perhaps that’s why he didn’t go to Colorado and was hiding out somewhere, but was eventually found and killed. It could be that Musso didn’t want Dwight to find him and know more about Musso’s real intentions, because clearly, there is more to his plan than meets the eye. In any case, Armand’s death, shows that Dwight needs to become more careful of his enemies.

Read More: Who is Dexter Deacon? Who Plays Him in Tulsa King?