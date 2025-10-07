Who is Dexter Deacon? Who Plays Him in Tulsa King?

The third season of Paramount’s ‘Tulsa King‘ brings new challenges for Dwight Manfredi. One of them is Agent Musso, a Fed who has a bone to pick with Dwight. At the same time, he also has great use for the criminal, given the empire he has built for himself. This comes in handy when Musso needs to deal with another dangerous criminal. In the third episode, he and Dwight go on a road trip, where the latter comes face to face with a new danger: Dexter Deacon. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dexter Deacon is a Dangerous Terrorist, and Dwight’s Next Mission

At the beginning of the season, when Musso arrests Dwight, he says that the criminal will have to do his bidding or risk losing everything he has built in Tulsa. This puts Dwight at his beck and call. Eventually, Musso calls him, and he has a mission for which no one is better placed than Dwight. Musso takes him to Texas, where he is to introduce himself to Dexter Deacon. Also known as the Watchmaker, Deacon is a ruthless killer who has blood on his hands because of the bombs that he makes. He specializes in explosives, and his expertise lies in the fact that his bombs are untraceable. Because he has no personal or political agenda, he sells the bombs to the highest bidder.

He doesn’t care where the bomb is used and how many innocent people, including children, are being killed. Musso wants Dwight to ingratiate himself with Deacon so that they can finally begin to work on the plan to arrest him for good. Musso reveals that he chose Dwight for the case because they need someone who is convincing in the role of a criminal. He says that no undercover agent could do what Dwight did. More importantly, Dwight doesn’t have to lie about anything. He is already a big name in Tulsa, so even if Deacon looks into him, all he’ll find is that Dwight has a criminal record and a penchant for not following the law. This will allow Deacon to trust him more easily, making their job easier as well.

Dwight has his doubts about the plan, but he follows it. He introduces himself to Deacon and makes it clear that he wants the man’s services. When Deacon doesn’t seem convinced, Dwight tells him to look into Dwight Manfredi and walks away. On the way back, Dwight expresses his disdain for getting in bed with Deacon, saying that he doesn’t like working with immoral killers like him. He also deduces that Musso wanted him for the job not just because he is good, but because the operation isn’t exactly official. Musso has a personal connection with Deacon, which means that the operation is off the books, which makes things much more complicated.

Dallas Roberts Brings the Sinister Dexter Deacon to Life

The role of terrorist Dexter Deacon in ‘Tulsa King’ is played by Dallas Roberts. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Roberts is an alumnus of the Juilliard School. He became interested in acting at an early age and was particularly interested in theatre. His first role had him play a bullwhip-wielding mouse in the school production of ‘Cinderella,’ and the applause that he received at the end of it was what made him realize that he loved acting and wanted to pursue it. While attending Paul Revere Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School, he focused on studying drama and speech, and then moved to New York. Following Juilliard, he got the lead role in an off-Broadway play called ‘Nocturne.’

Following this, Roberts turned towards movies and TV shows, starting with ‘A Home at the End of the World,’ and starring in ‘Walk the Line,’ ‘3:10 to Yuma,’ and ‘The Notorious Bettie Page.’ He has also appeared in movies like ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ ‘My Friend Dahmer,’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’ In TV, his notable roles include ‘Rubicon,’ ‘Insatiable,’ and ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.’ He has also appeared in the ‘Law & Order’ universe over the years, playing different roles in each iteration. Roberts brings a menacing quality to the character, making him a worthy and dangerous challenge for Dwight Manfredi.

