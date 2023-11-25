Armando and Kenneth: 90 Day Fiancé Couple is Happily Together

Part of the famous ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise, TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ has presented viewers with a variety of love stories in which two people come together in unexpected circumstances, all in order. In the recently released season 5, we are reintroduced to Armando Rubio and Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier, a couple who had previously been in seasons 2 and 3 of the series and shared their journey with the world. Now, the world is eager to know if the two are still with each other.

Armando and Kenneth’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Journey

The circumstances that led Kenneth Niedermeier from St. Petersburg, Florida, to meet Armando Rubio, a resident of San Felipe, Mexico, were far from simple. The former had become a father to a boy and a set of triplet girls over the course of his life, thanks to a friend who agreed to carry his children. However, after he lost a set of twins to miscarriage, he decided to join a support group meant for gay fathers in order to process the heartbreak.

On the other hand, Armando has a daughter, Hannah Rubio, and had been in the process of divorcing his wife before tragedy struck his life. He lost his wife and an unborn baby, which he decided to work through with the help of others. While trying to cope with their recent losses, Armando and Kenneth met each other and bonded over shared experiences. Soon, they entered a relationship that became blossomed into something beautiful. In fact, Armando and Kenneth got married in a beautiful ceremony, surrounded by all whom they loved from the bottom of their hearts.

However, when they came back to the series, Armando and Kenneth were discussing yet another monumental life choice. The idea for the couple to build their life in Mexico City, Mexico, stemmed from the fact Armando wanted his daughter to stay in Mexico so that she could remain in touch with the family of her lost parent. When Kenny and I started talking about living together, we decided to live here in Mexico,” Armando explained. “She has my parents. She has her mother’s parents that she needs to visit and see often because of her young age,”

Apart from the uncertainty surrounding Armando and Kenneth’s living situation, their discussion over potential future children was also a huge talking point. It was Armando who had breached the idea of having a child together via surrogacy to Kenneth. However, the latter did not want to do so as he was not sure that he would be able to take on all the responsibilities and joys of being a new parent at his, having recently turned 60.

Armando and Kenneth Are Together and Living Their Best Lives

We are delighted to share that Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier are indeed still together and seem to be living their best lives. The former now goes by the name of Armando Niedermeier-Rubio and takes immense pleasure in spending as much time as possible with his daughter Hannah Rubio and husband. As for Kenneth, he recently celebrated the marriage of his son Bricen to Crystal, which took place in October 2023. Through his daughters, he is a grandfather thrice over.

Armando and Kenneth themselves recently went on a trip to various countries in Europe. Some of the more noticeable places they visited include Ibiza in Spain, Pisa in Italy, and Corsica in France. Their shared joy in traveling together has certainly gladdened the hearts of those who have been steadfast in their support for the two. The couple did recently share the tragic news of the passing of their beautiful dog Toffee, who is missed by them both. They also have another dog named Mika.

