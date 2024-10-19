Woman of the Hour: Are Arnie Aslan and Josh Young Based on Real Dating Game Contestants?

As an Anna Kendrick-directed drama that explores the tale of serial killer Rodney Alcala and his efforts to harm most of the women he ever came across, Netflix’s ‘Woman of the Hour’ is unlike any other. That’s because I essentially have an idea of what is happening, and I don’t mind it because he can just as easily lie about holding future doll openings and his choices on the ground. These things matter, but what’s even more is that they have mattered for a long while, something his fellow Bachelors from ‘The Dating Game’ in 1978 also made clear.

Josh Young and Arnie Aslan Are Partially Based on Real People

While it’s true that Rodney Alcala did manage to be a contestant on ABC’s ‘The Dating Show’ in 1978 despite his prior two arrests and the suspicions of him for murder owing to a lack of a background check, he was actually Bachelor Number One. In the show, to maintain a bit of a mystery, he is Bachelor Number Three, but he was Number One in reality and described as a “successful photographer… Between takes you might find him skydiving or motorcycling” by the host. As for his fellow contestants, they were Josh Young and Arnie Aslan in the show, but Armand Cerami and Jed Mills in reality.

From what we can tell, Josh Young is essentially a fictional representation of Armand Cerami, whereas Arnie Aslan is a fictional representation of Jed Mills, meaning they are not meant to showcase the actuality of the real people. However, it is imperative to note that like fictional Bachelor Number Two Arnie, real-life Bachelor Number Two Jed did have concerns about Rodney too. In fact, he once asserted, “In the green room, he jumps in and he says, ‘I always get my girl,'” before adding he “immediately did not like this guy.” As if that’s not enough, Jed made it clear that the vibe he was getting from Rodney at the time was “creepy.”

However, of course, neither the show’s producers nor him nor the show’s bachelorette, Cheryl Bradshaw, could have ever imagined that he was not just a unique individual but actually a serial killer. Therefore, while it was almost expected when he won owing to his unwavering charm, Cheryl actually somehow managed to save herself from becoming his next victim by never actually going on a date with him. Little did she know he would then go on to kill at least three more women before ultimately being apprehended for some of his heinous offenses for good in July 1979.

Armand Cermani is an Actor Currently Leading a Quiet Life

It was back in 1950 when Armand was born in Los Angeles, California, only to soon grow up and begin dreaming of having a stable career in the entertainment industry as an actor. His stint in ‘The Dating Game’ was a way for him to get his recognition on screen, yet it doesn’t seem like his career really took off until the late 1970s. That’s when he made his debut in ‘The Kentucky Fried Movie’ (1977) as an extra, just to then feature in several other television shows over the years. This includes ‘Switch’ (1978), ‘The Blues Brothers’ (1980), ‘V’ (1984), and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ (1986-1988). Since then, it appears as if he has simply chosen to lead a quiet life alongside his loved ones in Ontario, California.

Jed Mills is Still a Part of the Entertainment Industry

Although born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1941, Jed had relocated to Los Angeles, California, at a relatively early age to pursue a career in entertainment, and that is where he still remains alongside a family of his own. His big break was actually all the way back in 1973 when he landed the role of Chuck Bradley in ‘Rebel,’ only to then secure several more supportive roles through the years. Whether it be ‘The Creature Wasn’t Nice’ (1981), ‘Cagney & Lacey’ (1986), ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990), ‘Casino’ (1995), ‘Cock & Bull Story’ (2002), ‘The Magic Marker’ (2016), and ‘I Think I Need a Drink’ (2017), he has done a variety of roles among them all. Therefore, today at the age of 83, the travel enthusiast still seems to be doing his best in entertainment as an actor and casting director.

