List of All Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Born in Austria, Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger became famous as a bodybuilder, winning the title of Mr. Universe at the age of 20, and later Mr. Olympia seven times. His appearance in the 1977 bodybuilding documentary ‘Pumping Iron’ paved the way for a career in films. Arnold established himself as an action star in the 1980s, making his breakthrough in ‘Conan the Barbarian‘ in 1982. His cult icon status significantly rose playing the titular lead of the ‘Terminator‘ franchise, and has been aided by other successful movies such as ‘Commando’ and ‘Predator.’ He also tried his hand at comedic roles, with films like ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and ‘Jingle All the Way.’ If you wish to check out projects featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

2. Fubar (2023-2025)

Created by Nick Santora, ‘Fubar’ marks Arnold Schwarzenegger’s debut as a lead in a scripted live-action television series. He stars as Luke Brunner, a CIA agent on the verge of retirement who discovers that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is an operative for the agency as well. As they confront the revelation, both realize they know nothing of a major part of each other’s lives. The top brass pair Luke and Emma on a dangerous mission, which gets complicated as Luke finds it difficult to stop treating Emma like a child and becomes overly concerned for her safety. You can binge-watch the action comedy series here.

1. Arnold (2023)

A docuseries helmed by Lesley Chilcott and Allen Hughes, ‘Arnold’ looks closely into the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Over the course of three episodes, it chronicles his rise to fame in bodybuilding, the success he received as an actor in Hollywood, and the public support he garnered stepping into the arena of politics. While sharing a behind-the-scenes look into a man with a larger-than-life persona, the series also deals with the challenges he faced and the stumbles he took along the way. In all, it provides a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted life of an icon. Stream the show on Netflix.

