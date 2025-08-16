3 Best John Cena Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Before pursuing acting as a career, John Felix Anthony Cena received global stardom as a professional wrestler in the WWE. Considered one of the greatest of all time to step into the arena, John made his acting debut under the banner of WWE Studios in 2006, starring in the film ‘The Marine.’ Following numerous appearances across small and big screens, John established himself as a bankable star. His cheerful and kind-hearted nature, along with his WWE roots, made him the perfect candidate for the action-comedy genre. In addition to movies such as ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘Jackpot!’ and ‘Heads of State’ under his belt, John has notably been part of the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise, as well as the DC Universe, embodying the role of the anti-hero, Peacemaker. If you are looking forward to diving into projects featuring John Cena on Netflix, the following list is sure to help.

3. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018-2019)

Based on the characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reimagines the lives of four turtle brothers, Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo, in their early teenage years living in the sewers of New York City. Calling themselves the Mad Dogs, they navigate the modern world and other hidden magical realms and learn how to work and fight cohesively as a unit. In the animated series, John Cena lends his voice to Baron Draxum, an evil alchemist who works with the Foot Clan to resurrect the banished Shredder. You can watch the show here.

2. Hidden Strike (2023)

Helmed by Scott Waugh, ‘Hidden Strike’ stars John Cena and Jackie Chan as two former soldiers, Chris Van Horne and Luo Fen, respectively. When a Chinese-owned firm is attacked by mercenaries led by ex-special forces soldier Owen Paddock (Pilou Asbaek), the two join forces to evacuate the civilian employees. With a convoy of 11 buses, they face many dangers as they go through the infamous Highway of Death to reach the safety of the Green Zone. You can view the action-adventure film on Netflix.

1. Freelance (2023)

Directed by Pierre Morel, ‘Freelance’ follows former special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena), who finds himself stuck in a dead-end desk job. However, when the opportunity comes for him to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews dictator Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), Mason accepts it reluctantly only for the money involved. Things turn out worse than his imagination, as a military coup breaks out just before the interview, forcing Mason to rely on his military skills to ensure their survival. Stream the action comedy film here.

