Are Carolina and Agustin From Love is Blind Argentina Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ has always been the platform where the most unconventional and unexpected stories pan out. In season 2, Carolina Vocos and Agustin Trolio found a spark in the famous pods, but that was just the beginning for them. As time passed and they got to know one another more and more, they became sure that they had something special that would stay with them for a long time. They put in the work that was required to take their relationship forward with the hope of finding a partner for a lifetime.

Carolina and Agustin Had the Perfect Time With Each Other at the Retreat

When Carolina Vocos entered the pods, she told every man she spoke to about her life in Cordoba, Argentina. She made it clear that she would want her partner to move if necessary, as she could not uproot her own life. When Agustin Trolio spoke to her for the first time, he was excited by the prospect of moving to a new city for the right person. He told her how he had been working on himself and had undergone therapy to better understand what he wanted in a partner rather than being with someone and hurting them. At the same time, Agustin also started having friendly and deep conversations with Florencia Guidino. When Carolina found out about it, she was not sure what to make of her own situation.

The pressure and the emotional intensity of it all became too much for her, and she felt that maybe the pods were not the right place for her. Her heart was set on Agustin, and she believed that he would not choose her, even contemplating whether she should leave the experiment altogether. But when she planned to tell Agustin, he opened his heart to her and told her how much everything they had shared meant to him. He told her that she was his first choice, and the two got engaged. At the retreat with the other couples, Carolina and Agustin did not have any trouble becoming familiar and comfortable with each other. They found the spark they had been looking for and were smitten with every passing moment they spent together.

Carolina and Agustin are Most Likely Making Things Work

Carolina and Agustin were clearly taken with each other at the beach. At the beginning of a relationship, when everything is rose-tinted and no problem seems too big, things appear to be off to a good start for them. It is not as though they have not discussed the practical aspects of life as well. The discussion of building a life in the town where Carolina is settled is a strong point in their favor, as it would not get in their way while making their decision. They are both also confident and positive people who have been getting along well with each other and have faith in the experiment. There is still a long way to go for them, but if things continue the way they have so far, it is likely that they will have tied the knot and be living happily together. They have not dropped any hints about where they stand, but all the signs point to a positive outcome.

Carolina is a Professional Dance Teacher and Agustin Works for an Insurance Company

Carolina Vocos has built an impressive career driven by her passion for dance. She is the Director and Founder of Vibré Escuela de Danzas, a prominent dance academy where she has helped train and mentor countless students. She also founded Desvío Cia, a dance company that explores more contemporary styles and artistic expression. Carolina is a dance professor at FAD UPC (Faculty of Architecture, Design and Urbanism at the Provincial University of Córdoba), where she shares her expertise with aspiring performers. She is immensely proud of her achievements and the creative spaces she has built. Away from work, she adores her dog, Coqui, whom she treats like her own baby.

Unlike Carolina, Agustin Trolio tends to keep his personal life relatively private, but professionally, he has established a solid career in administration and occupational health services. Since 2023, he has worked at Galeno ART, which is an insurance firm. He joined as an Administrator but is now the Risk Prevention and Health Examinations Officer. His role involves overseeing medical and workplace documentation and ensuring adherence to Argentine regulations. Prior to that, he worked in personnel administration and problem-solving as a human resources analyst at GALENO ARGENTINA S.A. Agustin is a graduate in Occupational Safety and Hygiene from the National University of Lomas de Zamora and is well-respected in his line of work.

Read More: Are Julita and Jacek From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?