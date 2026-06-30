Are Eugenia and Matías From Love Is Blind Argentina Still Together?

Eugenia Maldotti has admittedly made a lot of mistakes in the past when it comes to love, as she had rushed into connections and relationships under the false belief that they were forever. She thus struggles with trust to a large extent despite knowing that she herself was able to fall in love again, but she wanted to continue down this path. That’s why she decided to join Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2, unaware she would end up falling head over heels in love with a man much different than her, Matías Pesich.

Eugenia and Matías Faced Every Challenge With Their Arms Wide Open

Since Eugenia is admittedly very chaotic, as she can not ever stay still and is a proud multitaser, she wanted to find someone who matches her lifestyle and her drive. Matías shared that he is definitely more on the reserved side, but he has been in 2 long-term relationships in the past, both of which taught him a lot and shaped him into the man he is today, albeit in very different ways. He essentially conveyed that he is always open to change and conversation, which impressed her. It’s what led the duo to share that they are both parents, with her revealing she has a son named Bauti, while he shared that he also has a son named Benecio.

The truth is, Matias also developed a connection with Paula Guevara along the way, a fellow single mother with a son also named Benecio, but their bond was complicated. While he was able to get into emotional conversations with her before Eugenia, they lacked the real spark that suddenly emerged during his conversations with Eugenia. They spoke of traveling together, blending their families, and creating new memories, which led to everything suddenly clicking into place for them. Therefore, of course, she said yes when he got down on one knee.

Eugenia and Matías Have Seemingly Found Forever in One Another

Eugenia and Matias were both incredibly anxious before their reveal and first face-to-face interactions, wondering whether they would have chemistry in person. Little did they know they would be oozing it in person, making it clear they had a strong physical contention that matched their emotional one. Their relationship only grew stronger during the romantic getaway to Mexico and in the real world, with them learning more and more about each other’s mannerisms and falling deeper in love.

Eugenia and Matías honestly seemed to have a lot of care, trust, and respect for one another, which is what enabled them to be vulnerable at every step of the way. In fact, from what we can tell based on their social media presence and the fact that they still seem to be in contact, they were able to walk down the ailse and happily tie the knot. Moreover, and more importantly, it seems they have managed to maintain their love even outside the show’s bubble, meaning they remain locked in with one another to this day.

While Eugenia is Thriving as a Woman of Many Hats, Matías Has Found His Calling as a Comic

Eugenia is a proud lawyer with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Buenos Aires, but she is also an entrepreneur and a mother whose sole focus is providing for her son. There is no one else who is more important to her than her son, so everything she does, she does keeping her son in the back of her mind. She is admittedly a multitasker and has trouble with any free time, so it’s no surprise she is also the founder of a Digital Marketing organization called Eupi. As if that’s not enough, she also owns and operates her own decoration business called Maldotdeco, through which she specializes in transforming personal spaces from having cold vibes to seeming perfectly cozy.

Like Eugenia, Matias ‘ primary goal is also to be there for his son at every step of the way in life, which is why he ensures to meet him every single day and have a good connection with his mother. He understands that it takes a village to raise a child, and he will do everything in his power to make things easy for him and secure him better opportunities in the future. He used to work in the Purchasing Department of a retail store for 19 years, joining them right after he had graduated high school with the decision not to pursue further studies, so he knows what hard work is. Sadly, he had to quit to make it to the show, and he has since been embracing it all and diving into his passion for comedy as a rising stand-up comedian. We can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

Read More: Love is Blind Auditions: How to Join its Cast?