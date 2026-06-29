Are Wanda and Brian From Love is Blind Argentina Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ has seen many love stories form and fall apart within its pods. In season 2, Wanda Gonzalez and Brian Villalba faced several hurdles along the way, but they remained unrelenting in their pursuit of love. Time and again, they showed that finding the right partner was important to them and that they were willing to make compromises and adjustments to get there. While both of them had strong ideas about what they wanted in a partner, they found those expectations coming together when they started talking to one another and discovered a connection that felt genuine.

Wanda and Brian Chose Each Other Despite Other Strong Connections

Both Wanda Gonzalez and Brian Villalba were ready to give themselves fully to the experiment, but they had very different approaches to it. While Brian was more laid-back and reserved, Wanda preferred putting all her cards on the table right from the beginning, and she had a good rapport developing with Fran Raad. She shared how she had only been in one relationship before, with a football player, and that was one type of person she intended to stay away from. When Brian walked into the pods, he told her how he had played football at the premier level and was still involved in the sport as an amateur.

He had his own reservations as well because his former girlfriend had been a model like Wanda, and he knew the demands of that profession could be challenging. However, as the two of them continued talking, they felt more and more at ease with one another. While Brian was also speaking to Morena Ratti, he soon realized that Wanda was the right person for him, and she arrived at the same conclusion. She felt that with him she was protected and could finally let her guard down. At the retreat, their intuition about each other was only further confirmed. Their physical chemistry and growing connection made them believe that they had made the right choice after all.

Wanda and Brian are Probably Still in Love With Each Other

Brian and Wanda had a rocky start. They were not each other’s only choice in the beginning, and they took their time to warm up to one another and truly test the boundaries of their connection. Conversation flowed naturally between them, but what really solidified their bond was meeting face to face. They both seemed to be exactly the kind of people they had been looking for, and the privacy of the retreat in Mexico gave them the opportunity to fully explore their compatibility. While neither of them has confirmed what is going on between them at present, they did seem destined for each other. They will likely take their time before going public, and it could be that they are currently enjoying some privacy around their relationship, which is bound to attract a great deal of global attention.

Wanda is Starting Out Her Career as a Model and Brian is a Dedicated Corporate Employee

Wanda Gonzalez is a model based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who primarily works in the fashion industry. She has used her social media platforms as a portfolio to showcase her work and collaborations with both amateur and professional photographers. Over the years, she has built a strong visual presence and continues to expand her reach through new opportunities. In 2025, she had the chance to travel to Brazil, where she also took part in a professional photoshoot. The exposure from the show will likely help her career further and open doors to new projects within the modeling world.

Brian Villalba has built a successful professional career in the corporate world. He has been working for Accenture Argentina since 2021 and, in January 2023, was promoted to the role of Project Control Senior Analyst. Prior to joining Accenture, he also worked at Wolox, gaining valuable experience in the technology sector. A graduate of the University of Buenos Aires, Brian balances his professional ambitions with his passion for football. Although he no longer plays at a premier level, he still enjoys taking to the field on weekends as a hobby. Away from work, his beloved cat Miel is at the center of his life and holds a very special place in his heart.

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