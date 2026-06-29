Are Anabel and Gabriel Love is Blind Argentina Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ begins by asking its cast members the biggest question of all about their belief in blind love. The experiment that follows challenges those beliefs and forces them to reconsider what they thought love truly was. In season 2, Anabel Dimilta and Gabriel Buenorom decided to embark on the journey together. Once they formed a connection in the pods, they took on the rest of the challenges that followed hand in hand and prepared themselves to build the life they hoped to create together.

Anabel and Gabriel Matched Each Other’s Expectations in the Pods

Anabel Dimilta sat in the pod with her deck of tarot cards. When Gabriel Bueno sat across from her, she drew the “Hanged Man” card, which suggested that the person she was speaking to took his time to open up. Gabriel shared how he had been married before, but the relationship fell apart because he was not ready to start a family. Two years later, he felt ready to find love again and build a family of his own. With Anabel, he felt comfortable opening up and sharing, and she also felt that he matched her energy in the right way. While everything was going well, when Gabriel spoke to Lucila Caprini, he was unsure which was the right choice for him.

With Anabel, he felt he had something that put him at ease, while with Lucila, the connection was more challenging and left him unsettled. Anabel decided to give him the time and space to make up his mind, but when he walked into the pod and told her that he had reached a decision, she felt relieved. He said that the fact that she made him feel like he was her only choice made him believe that she was choosing him for who he truly was, and he felt supported because of it. His decision was simple, as the two got engaged and headed to Mexico to explore the next stages of their relationship. While the first few nights went smoothly, they knew the bigger hurdles were still ahead of them.

Anabel and Gabriel Coule be Leading a Happily Married Life

Anabel and Gabriel were able to find a lot of things in common because they were at a similar phase in life. They wanted to have a family, and they were also closer in age, which helped many things fall into place for them. The two of them have not maintained a strong social connection or dropped any hints about what the future of their relationship looks like, but that could simply be them being cautious. They may be keeping things low-key for now, as their connection appeared to be strong. Both of them seemed to be well-adjusted people who knew what they were looking for, and the chances of them straying or changing their minds without a major issue standing in their way seem unlikely. It is probable that they finished the experiment on a positive note and are now each other’s confidants and partners in life in the truest sense.

Anabel is a Successful Journalist and Gabriel Works in Construction

Since June 2018, Anabel Dimilta has worked as a Business Analyst at Ejes de Comunicación in Buenos Aires, where she analyzes news related to assigned clients and public officials, prepares monthly media impact reports, edits news content, and distributes newsletters. Before this role, she gained experience with companies such as VISUAR S.A., Manpower Argentina and TMT Trade Marketing Technologies. Anabel also holds a Higher Technical Degree in Journalism and Communication from TEA, where she studied media monitoring, research, political history, and journalistic production.

Gabriel Bueno keeps much of his professional life private, though it is known that he works in the construction industry. Outside of work, he is a devoted family man who shares a particularly close bond with his nieces and nephews and takes great pride in being a supportive uncle. Friends and loved ones are at the center of his life, and he enjoys spending quality time with them whenever possible. Gabriel also has a love for travel, skiing, beach getaways, and outdoor adventures. He does not miss any opportunity to create meaningful memories with the people closest to him.

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