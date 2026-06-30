Are Paula and Eric From Love Is Blind Argentina Still Together?

Paula Guevara once believed she had found her forever person at the tender age of 21, which is why she was happy to relocate to Italy and build a life with him there. The duo even tied the knot, unaware everything would crumble apart within a few years as they ended up divorcing – she returned to her homeland of Argentina at 30. That’s when the Mar del Plata native put her guards up, but she still believed in the idea of “the one,” driving her to join Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2. The 44-year-old had hope, yet she had no idea she would actually end up falling head over heels in love with 45-year-old professional poker player Eric Schmidt.

Paula Guevara and Eric Schmidt Took the Experience One Day at a Time

The moment Paula Guevara first came across Eric Schmidt in the pods, they both felt a sense of comfort and ease as they realized they shared a similar sense of humor. The truth is, they were each other’s last dates, so he immediately made a joke about saving “the best for last,” just for her to say she was thinking the exact same thing. They were thus able to have a very effortless conversation, which surprised Eric a lot since he is shy by nature and was worried about how it would translate in the pods. Therefore, of course, she was his top pick from day 1 itself, with her feeling the same despite also being intrigued by 37-year-old retail professional Matías Pesich.

Eric admitted rather early on that he is an overthinker and has his fair share of flaws, but he also asserted that his priority in a relationship is to always make his partner happy. Paula also didn’t hesitate to open up about her world being her 11-year-old son named Benicio, only for her date to be positively curious about him and how they would blend in the real world. It was evident he saw a future where they belonged together, and while she and Matías had a lot in common (including the names of their sons), they lacked a spark and mutual understanding. That’s why they called things off towards the end, enabling Paula to focus all her attention on the man she had gradually learned was not only funny but also really sensitive. In the end, they walked away from the pods as an engaged couple.

Paula Guevara and Eric Schmidt Have Likely Parted Ways For Good

Although Paula and Eric’s reveal was as sweet as you would expect, with them even shaking a little from excitement and nerves, things changed when they were on their romantic Mexican getaway. While they had spoken about intimacy, said “I love you,” and seemed determined to make their connection work, their conversations began to dwindle on the first day itself. They did have a good kayaking date, but she essentially froze up upon realizing she was not physically attracted to him and felt absolutely no chemistry. He still continued making efforts, hoping it was something they could work on, but she later said she doesn’t believe such a bond can be built over time. Therefore, they parted ways, likely before even moving in together, and it doesn’t appear as if there is any scope for them to reconcile.

Paula Guevara is Balancing a Career and Motherhood, Whereas Eric Schmidt is Thriving as a Poker Player

It was after Paula’s marriage fell apart nearly 15 years ago that she turned to fitness for solace, just to fall in love with how the movements boosted her confidence and her mood. That’s when the resort city Mar del Plata, Argentina, native came to understand the full scope of the industry, resulting in her deciding to evolve into a professional personal trainer. In fact, today, she is not only employed at a local gym to provide in-person classes and private sessions, but she also has a website through which she offers personalized training programs. Her career is one that affords her a level of flexibility she honestly can not do without because it allows her to be there for her son whenever they want or needs.

Coming to Eric, the North Argentinian resident is proud to have established a name for himself as a professional poker player. He may be in his mid-40s as of writing, but he believes his journey is only just beginning as he has recently been able to make some great moves. After all, he went from being just a player to a Coach at Exploit Poker Team, which is a professional online poker coaching and staking syndicate. Apart from all this, he is a travel enthusiast, a hobbyist basketball player, and a family-oriented individual. So, whenever he is not working or visiting different places across the globe, he spends quality time with his friends, parents, siblings, and nephews.

Read More: Are Eugenia and Matías From Love Is Blind Argentina Still Together?