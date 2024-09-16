Ashley Schaefer: Where is the Intervention Participant Now?

Addiction is a complex and often devastating condition that affects both individuals and their loved ones, leading to physical, emotional, and social consequences. A&E’s ‘Intervention‘ is a long-running television series that shines a light on the struggles of people battling various forms of addiction. Along with the help of friends and family, the show organizes a professional intervention for people who are struggling. In the 23rd season, the episode titled ‘Ashley’ follows one such journey of a young girl named Ashley Schaefer, whose friends and family are driven by the desire to help her in any form they can.

Ashley Schaefer Was Reluctant to Go Into Rehab

Ashley Schaefer was born in 2001 to Paul and Angie, and despite their past struggles with drug dependency, her arrival brought a positive change. Angie, who had been sober for four years at the time, described Ashley’s birth as the greatest gift of her life. However, when Ashley was just 4-5 months old, her father relapsed, leading to the deterioration of her parents’ relationship and their eventual divorce. To support her family, Angie turned to drug dealing, often operating from home. When Ashley was four years old, police raided their house, and due to the circumstances, she was placed in the foster care system.

When Ashley was six years old, her mother was able to get custody back and concentrated on giving her a stable home. When she was eight, her mother remarried and moved in with her stepfather. From the outside, it felt like things were falling into place for the family after a long time. However, Ashley alleged that she was just 14 years old when her stepfather gave her drugs for the time. She said it became a pattern, and it was a regular occurrence in the household. After Angie heard of it, she decided to end the marriage, but Ashley chose to go with her stepfather. She stayed with him till she turned 18 and said that in that time, he gave her all the drugs, food, and shelter that she could ask for.

She also alleged that during this duration, she was subjected to sexual abuse several times. After leaving home, Ashley struggled with substance dependency, was unable to finish high school, and was left without a stable place to live. Concerned about her friend, Jenna reached out to Intervention for help. At that time, Ashley was regularly using fentanyl and heroin and harbored deep resentment toward her mother, whom she blamed for her circumstances. Her father, Paul, who had been out of touch, also encouraged her to accept the help offered by the ‘Intervention’ team. After an emotional breakdown, Ashley agreed to go to the airport, but after clearing security, she ran away and refused to continue with the plan.

Ashley Schaefer is Raising a Beautiful Daughter Today

The ‘Intervention’ team reached out to Ashley in 2021, during which time she was dating a man named Danny, who was also struggling with addiction. Her family believed that Danny enabled her substance abuse. However, in 2022, Ashley gave birth to their daughter, Daniella, and since then, she appears to have turned her life around, remaining sober. Her family and friends credit the birth of her child as the turning point that saved her life. Ashley now takes immense pride in her daughter and frequently shares her joy with others, celebrating the positive change Daniella has brought to her life.

Ashley expressed deep gratitude for her daughter, saying, “I love you, Daniella. No words can describe how grateful I am to God for you. You saved my life and made it worth living. Thank you.” In February 2023, she started a fundraiser to help pay for Danny’s bail, but she didn’t provide many details. Ashley has received immense support from her friends throughout her journey, who continue to cheer her on. Her mother has also expressed how proud she is of her. Her resilience has brought her this far and will continue to help her going forward.

