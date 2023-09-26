Ashlie and Todd Martin From Amazing Race: Everything We Know

‘The Amazing Race,’ the Emmy Award-winning reality series, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its thrilling globetrotting adventures. In its 35th season, the show continues to challenge teams of two as they embark on an incredible journey around the world, completing a series of mental and physical challenges in a bid to win the coveted $1 million prize.

Among the teams competing this season are Ashlie and Todd Martin, a married couple hailing from Chino, California. Their unique backgrounds, diverse professions, and shared life experiences make them intriguing contestants to watch. Let’s delve into Ashlie and Todd Martin’s life, and learn more about them and their journeys. from their ages and backgrounds to their professions and family life.

Ashlie and Todd Martin’s Age and Background

Ashlie and Todd Martin, both 38-years-old, bring a rich tapestry of life experiences to the race. They met each other at a remarkably young age, forging a connection that has lasted through the years. Their journey together began in Upland, California, and they’ve since built a life full of adventures, both personal and professional. Ashlie and Todd’s story goes back to their high school days at Upland High, where they first crossed paths. Their connection at the age of 15 laid the foundation for a strong and enduring bond.

Over the years, they shared experiences, dreams, and aspirations that would eventually lead them to take on the incredible challenge of season 35 of’ ‘The Amazing Race.’ Todd earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government in 2008 from Azusa Pacific University. His academic achievements culminated in a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Loyola Marymount University in 2020. Ashlie has kept the details of her academic qualifications out of the public eye.

Ashlie and Todd Martin’s Profession

Ashlie and Todd both have diverse and intriguing professional backgrounds that contribute to their overall skill set for ‘The Amazing Race’ season 35. Todd has traversed various career paths, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to personal growth. His career journey reflects his dedication to education. Since September 2022, he has been working as an education specialist at Azusa High School. Prior to this role, from August 2020 to May 2022, he served as an Education Specialist at Jurupa Unified School District. Todd’s educational expertise, honed over years of experience, may prove invaluable when deciphering clues and navigating the race’s challenges.

Before entering the education field, Todd ventured into law enforcement. From April 2011 to February 2014, he worked as a SWAT Operation for the El Cajon Police Department, after which he started working as a Police Officer in the City of Anaheim. This role demanded quick thinking, adaptability, and the ability to handle high-pressure situations—all skills that translate well into the high-stakes environment of season 35 of ‘The Amazing Race.’

Interestingly, before his law enforcement career, Todd explored his passion for basketball professionally. From January 2010 to December 2010, he played as a professional basketball player for HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim in Germany, showcasing his athletic abilities and determination. He also played the game for Reims Champagne Basketball in Reims-la-Brulée, Champagne-Ardenne, France, from June 2008 to June 2009.

Ashlie’s professional journey showcases the same level of dedication and versatility. She began her career at Achieve! Data Solutions, where she worked from 2006 to 2011, initially as a Customer Service Representative and later as an Administrative Office Specialist. In January 2011, she transitioned to the role of a Freelance Assistant Webmaster for Calvary Chapel, demonstrating her adaptability in different industries and roles. Her career also included a stint at Anthropologie in Rancho Cucamonga, California, where she worked as a sales associate from May 2016 to May 2018.

From January 2018 to September 2019, Ashlie took on a multifaceted role at Lululemon, where she served as a Key Holder, Store Inventory Lead, and Sales and Customer Associate. After this, she made the transition to the role of Regional Account Executive at FIS, where her efforts earned her multiple awards. Currently, Ashlie holds the position of Relationship Manager at NCR Corporation.

Are Ashlie and Todd Martin Married? Do They Have Kids?

Ashlie and Todd’s love story began during their high school years when they first crossed paths. Over the years, their connection deepened, leading to a loving and enduring marriage. Their relationship has stood the test of time, a testament to their compatibility and shared adventures. Ashlie and Todd are proud parents to three children together: Rubie, Wyatt, and Wesley. The family often goes on adventurous trips like hiking, skiing, and more. Currently, the family lives in their home in Chino, California, with their furry friend Duke.

As a couple who met in high school, built a loving family, and pursued diverse professional paths, Ashlie and Todd Martin bring a unique blend of skills, experiences, and a deep connection to season 35 of ‘The Amazing Race.’ With their clear communication, ability to make quick decisions, and a shared sense of adventure, they’re undoubtedly a team to watch as they compete for the $1 million prize. Will their enduring love and diverse skill set be the keys to their success in this thrilling race around the world? We can’t wait to find out.

