‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con’ is an interesting addition to the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ series of movies by the Hallmark Network, the first of which premiered in 2015. Starring Candace Cameron Bure as Aurora Teagarden, the story follows the vivacious sleuth as she cracks the case of her missing cousin with the help of her true crime enthusiast friends, better known as the Real Murders Club.

The long-running ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ film series, already has an established fan following that been growing with the addition of every new title to the franchise. Since Aurora Teagarden and her friends get up to their crime-solving activities in Georgia, where exactly is ‘How to Con a Con’ from the film series shot? Moreover, is it based on real events? Let’s find out!

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con Filming Locations

Despite being set in Georgia, The ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ are largely filmed in and around Vancouver, and ‘How to Con a Con’ is no exception. Most of the regular locations where this film was shot continue being the locations from previous installments. Vancouver is often called Hollywood North as a testament to it being such a hotspot for film production. In fact, Hallmark alone makes over fifty movies on average per year in British Columbia, most of them in Vancouver, including the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.’ Here are the specific filming details!

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con’ was filmed on location in Vancouver between November 6 and November 24, 2020. Despite being based in Georgia, the movie is shot in Vancouver. It is believed that this is largely due to tax reasons as British Columbia offers tax incentives as well as lower cost crews and a favorable exchange rate (as compared to the United States).

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con Cast

Since the premiere of the first ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ film in 2015, the role of leading lady and the series’ namesake has been filled by Candace Cameron Bure, best known for her performance in ‘Full House’ and as the co-host on ‘The View’. As in previous installments, in ‘How to Con a Con’, she is joined by Lexa Doig (‘Andromeda’) who dons the role of Sally Allison, Aurora’s best friend and fellow club member of the Real Murders Club.

Marilu Henner essays the character of Aurora’s disapproving mother, Aida Teagarden. You may recognize the actor from her performances in ‘L.A. Story’ and ‘The Mimic.’ Dylan Sloane appears as Aurora’s cousin Phillip who is mysteriously kidnapped. Niall Matter plays Nick Miller, the handsome college professor that has recently moved in across the street.

Is Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con’ is not based on a true story. The television film is an adaptation of the crime novel series of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Charlaine Harris, with the screenplay penned by Teena Booth. The talented author, Harris, has not indicated any real-life events that the novels could be based on. Furthermore, Harris is known for her specialization in fictional mysteries and is also the author of ‘The Southern Vampire Mysteries,’ which has been adapted into HBO’s hugely popular ‘True Blood’ series.

