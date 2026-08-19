What Happened to Angela and Jennifer? Have Tammy Townsend and Ashley Olivia Fisher Left Average Joe?

Angela and Jennifer Washington make a pivotal choice at the end of ‘Average Joe’ season 1. The duo consistently find themselves in the line of fire because of Joe and the decisions he makes in the aftermath of his father’s death. As a result, when the time comes, they decide to put him and Pittsburgh in the rearview mirror in search of some more stable ground elsewhere. In their absence, Joe enters a drastic slump at the beginning of season 2. His days are spent in a motel room with nothing but alcohol and a downward spiral for company. However, he’s jolted back into motion when he learns that his wife and his daughter might be in danger, yet again pursued by the relentless Russian syndicate. Yet, while the former plumber decides to jump back into a dangerous adventure with his friends, his family remains missing in action. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Angela and Jennifer are in Protective Custody at the Beginning of Season 2

Once Angela and Jennifer make the decision to find a fresh start away from Joe, their decision sticks for a long time. The mother-daughter duo remains out of the protagonist’s orbit for almost two months. In that time, Joe makes a perpetual crashpad out of a local motel, refusing to return to an empty home. For all intents and purposes, his life is essentially put on hold in favor of his anguish and sorrow. However, his friends eventually come knocking on his door with some unfortunate news. As it turns out, while Joe’s life has been fairly uneventful in the past few weeks, the same isn’t true for his wife and his daughter. Recently, the two seemed to have procured a stalker, who had announced their hidden presence by sending the Washingtons photographs of themselves from their regular life.

The images are a clear threat, showcasing that this stranger knows about Angela and Jennifer’s everyday routines and has the means to be in close proximity to them. The fact that these photographs were sent at all is an announcement of ill intention. Consequently, the duo immediately reached out to the authorities, who launched an investigation into the matter. Unfortunately, they were able to find no clues about the stalker’s identity. Still, given the family’s connection to the Russian crime syndicate, the FBI puts Angela and Jennifer in protective custody. Meanwhile, Touch, Joe’s friend who is also a police officer, delivers him the details of this development. Once Joe realizes that his family is in hot water again, he decides to conduct his investigation, which takes him and his friends to South Africa. Meanwhile, Angela and Jennifer stay put in the nondescript protection program.

Tammy Townsend and Ashley Olivia Fisher’s Future in Average Joe Remains Ambiguous

In season 1, Tammy Townsend and Ashley Olivia Fisher were both integral cast members who laid down the foundation for the series. Their characters, Angela and Jennifer Washington, both introduced an air of normalcy into Joe’s life that established him as an everyday regular man. Furthermore, their storylines juxtaposed the ixncreasingly crime-heavy shenanigans that the protagonist often found himself in. However, eventually, as the danger levels grew, Angela and Jennifer’s grounded narrative began to fray. As such, by the end of the series, the mother-daughter duo were equally as entrenched in the criminal underworld as Joe. Ultimately, it also becomes the reason for their departure.

Unlike other people in Joe’s life, like his friends Leon, Cathy, and Touch, Angela and Jennifer have no interest in trading their sensible lifestyles for a dangerous one. For the same reason, season 2 finds the duo in protective custody while the other central characters embark on exciting, albeit dangerous, adventures around the world. Thus, from the looks of it, it’s highly likely that neither Tammy Townsend nor Ashley Olivia Fisher would be reprising their roles for the sophomore season of ‘Average Joe.’ Reports exploring the scope of the new season have also failed to include the actresses in the cast list, further legitimizing this assumption. Even so, given the significance of these characters in Joe’s life, there’s always a possibility that Townsend and Fisher would eventually step back into their roles in the future.

Read More: Average Joe (2023): Is There a Real Story Behind the Comedy Series?