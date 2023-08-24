Avery Atkins: Who Was He? How Did He Die?

As a four-episode documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ can only be described as utterly original, bewildering, poignant, and engaging. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon how the University of Florida’s Gators thrived under the tutelage of Urban Meyer. It’s thus unsurprising he did make some tough decisions along the way, one of which actually concerned student-athlete Avery Atkins — so now, let’s simply find out more about him, shall we?

Who Was Avery Atkins?

It was reportedly back when Avery was a young kid growing up in Daytona Beach, Florida, that he first developed a passion for football, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed by. Hence, of course, by the time he was a senior at Mainland High School, he’d worked so hard to be able to play for as long as possible he was a proud All-State cornerback as well as running back. In fact, he was soon labeled a four-star recruit, with scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and South Carolina, but he ultimately enrolled at the University of Florida (UF).