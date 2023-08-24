Dan Mullen: Where is the Ex-Football Coach Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Untold: Swamp Kings’ exploring how coach Urban Meyer turned the University of Florida’s entire football program upside down in mere years, we get a docuseries unlike any other. After all, it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the impact as well as the legacy of this coach and some of his most trusted athletes. Amongst those to thus feature here was actually once-Florida Gators offensive coordinator Daniel “Dan” Mullen — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Dan Mullen?

Although born in Pennsylvania on April 27, 1972, to Barabara and Robert “Rob” Mullen as one of their two sons, Dan primarily grew up in New Hampshire, falling in love with the world of athletics. Therefore, with his parents’ unwavering support at every step of the way, he was thriving in both basketball as well as football by the time he began attending Trinity High School (THS) in Manchester. Though it’s the latter alone that became this tight-end player’s true passion, enabling him to help lead his team to the 1988 State Championship before enrolling in college for his degrees in Education.