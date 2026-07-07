Backrooms 2: Everything We Know About the Sequel

Helmed by Kane Parsons, A24’s ‘Backrooms‘ pierces into the niche subgenre of liminal horror and brings one of the internet’s most beloved urban legends to life. When an otherworldly doorway appears in the basement of a tacky furniture store, the owner, Clark, finds himself transported to a never-ending expanse of four walls, yellow wallpaper, dimming fluorescent lights, and the creeping sense that he isn’t alone. By the end of this science fiction horror movie, we learn that those instincts are true, and the entities that Clark meets in the Backrooms only reflect the worst parts of his being.

Eventually, Clark meets his end at the hands of Captain Clark, whereas Mary survives, only to get one step closer to the truth about this extradimensional space, and perhaps, one step closer to her own doom. While ‘Backrooms’ has quickly emerged as a horror blockbuster and cult classic at once, neither Parsons nor A24 has greenlit a second movie as of writing. However, the chances are still remarkably high, and in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a potential ‘Backrooms 2’ to release sometime around late 2027 to early 2028.

Kane Parsons Wants Backrooms to be an Anthology Series of Films

Director Kane Parsons has confirmed that he is far from done with the world of ‘Backrooms,’ and while he might not be planning a direct sequel just yet, there is a clear interest in expanding the narrative, be it in the form of an anthology series or as a new cinematic innovation entirely. Merely a few days after the movie’s international release and thumping box-office success, reports emerged claiming that a sequel was already in the works, with Parsons returning as director and actively seeking a screenwriter to collaborate with. However, Parsons pushed back on these rumors while speaking on ‘The Town’ podcast, claiming that the claim sounded “more like a hallucination.” That said, he hasn’t denied the possibility of a continuation either, and something new might be in the works sooner rather than later.

One reason why fans of ‘Backrooms’ can expect a new announcement is the fact that major portions of the impressive, 30,000-square-foot maze of a set are still in place. For the creative team to pick up production in the same environment can be a boon, especially when the subject matter is as space-sensitive as the Backrooms. While it’s clear that Parsons still has a lot of ideas in store for what a new installment might look like, there comes a natural question of whether he will focus on features or return to a more familiar, YouTube-oriented format. With him confirming on Discord that ‘Backrooms’ is 100% canon to the YouTube found footage series, there might be room for collaborative experimentation. We already get a teaser for something like that with the extended cut in ‘Backrooms: Everything Must Go,’ and the possibilities from hereon out are endless.

Renate Reinsve’s Return For the Backrooms Sequel Might Not Be a Given

Perhaps the clearest indication of a sequel comes from Kane Parsons himself, who, in a conversation with Variety, described the movie as “a bit of a foot in the door that would lead to more of a progression towards the true root of the narrative, which has been set up online for years.” In some ways, ‘Backrooms’ can be described as a gateway for a wider audience who might not be familiar with the origins of the urban legend or the specific nuances of the world introduced in Parsons’ YouTube series. Now, with all the pieces in place, there is no reason not to delve a lot deeper into the mysteries of this mind-bending narrative space. Given the minimal updates about a potential sequel as of writing, no actors have been cast in the film as of writing, but there is still ample room for speculation, just like the story.

While we are unlikely to reunite with actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose character, Clark, meets a brutal end in the film, fans are particularly curious about the fate of Dr. Mary Kline. Depending on whether she survives and reappears, either as her real self or as a Still Life, we might get to see more of actor Renate Reinsve in action. The same can be said about Mark Duplass, whose surprise appearance as Phil makes for many memorable and narratively important sequences in the film. With the possibility of familiar Still Lifes coming back, actors Finn Bennett and Lukita Maxwell might also return as some variation of Robert “Bobby” Franklin and Kathrine “Kat” Taylor, respectively. Keeping in mind Parsons’ desire to pull off an anthology series, though, there is a greater chance of a fresh cast taking over the upcoming sequel.

Backrooms 2 is Likely to Bring ASync and its Lore to the Center Stage

Given the ambiguous end of ‘Backrooms,’ a potential ‘Backrooms 2’ is very likely to recenter itself around the mysterious organization known as ASync. While less frequently featured in the first film, the organization nonetheless molds our entire understanding of the Backrooms as a space and as a phenomenon. They already have a base camp nestled somewhere in the safer zones of the Backrooms, and given that Phil is able to lead a regular life with his family, the situation seems to be in some degree of control. However, there might be entities lurking around in the expanse that are more ferocious than Still Lifes. No matter how far Phil and his fellow scientists go, they will only be scratching the bare surface of the Backrooms, which leaves the door open to creative invention.

While the timeline of Kane Parson’s YouTube series and ‘Backrooms’ has not been confirmed as of writing, a sequel might bridge things more definitively. There are also entire rooms, levels, and sections of the Backrooms that the movie doesn’t even begin to explore, especially with the fan-favorite Red City, which seems to take the form of an exterior setting draped in nothing but a mind-numbing red. That, coupled with other iconic rooms, might reappear in a potential cinematic continuation, informing and getting informed by the characters’ new perspectives. The central mystery at heart, however, remains that of Mary’s fate, and fans will have to wait for the next iteration of the story to see if the Backrooms choose to remember or forgo her.

Read More: Is Backrooms Based on a True Story?