Barbara and Marvin Potter: Where Are Jenelle Potter’s Parents Now?

When Billy Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth were found brutally murdered inside their home on January 31, 2012, it shocked not just their small-town community but also the entire nation to its core. After all, as carefully explored in A&E’s ‘Murder in the 21st: All In The Family,’ the young couple was thrashed before being shot beside their 7-month-old, and the assailants were people they knew. Amongst them were actually Barbara and Marvin “Buddy” Potter — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, we have got the necessary details for you.

Who Are Barbara and Marvin Potter?

Although not complete natives of Mountain City, Tenessee, long-time married couple Barbara and Marvin had managed to build a good life for themselves in this quaint little area by the early 2010s. That’s because while the former was employed at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (aka HP), the latter was a Vietnam War US Marine veteran turned alleged secret CIA Agent, according to ABC News. However, their daughter Jenelle’s experience was much different, especially as she remained incredibly reserved owing to her diabetes, learning disabilities, plus a myriad of other health problems.

