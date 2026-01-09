Barbara Rae-Venter: Where is the Genetic Genealogist Now?

While ABC’s ’20/20: The Chameleon’ primarily chronicles the tale of suspected serial killer Terry Rasmussen, it also gives us an insight into the significance of genetic genealogy. After all, this blend of traditional and modern forensic gene testing is how not only he but also several of his alleged 1980s victims were positively identified long after their demise. Among those to play a key part in this special is the trailblazing Barbara Rae-Venter, owing to her contributions to this particular case and the world of DNA analysis in general.

Barbara Rae-Venter Has a Rich Academic, Research, and Legal Background

Although born in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 17, 1948, and raised in its wondrous neighborhood of Remuera, Barbara Rae-Venter preferred to pursue her further education in the US. She actually relocated at the age of 20, following which she enrolled at the University of California, San Diego, to pursue a double Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Psychology. She graduated in 1972, only to remain at the institution, where she decided to continue her studies with a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences, which she reportedly earned without any issues in 1976.

Barbara’s extensive biological knowledge, combined with her innate desire to help those in need, soon led to her securing a Postdoctoral Fellow position at Roswell Park Memorial Institute. The organization in Buffalo, New York, is now better known as the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she served to the best of her abilities for three long years. She then became an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch from 1979 to 1983, all the while also conducting major research on breast and gastrointestinal cancers.

Barbara admitted to enjoying the educational path she was on. Yet, she did not feel nearly as fulfilled as she would have liked, driving her to start attending the University of Texas’ School of Law. She obtained her Juris Doctorate in Intellectual Property Law precisely two years later, in 1985, and hence kick-started her career in the legal world as a licensed patent attorney. She reportedly specialized in biotechnology patents while based in California over the ensuing three years, and then became an Assistant Professor at Stanford University for 2 years.

Barbara Rae-Venter Eventually Evolved Into a Pioneer in Genealogy

While Barbara had always been interested in how genes define who we are as individuals and how they connect us to others, it wasn’t until she experienced it firsthand that she became an admirer. According to records, she discovered a relative searching for their biological father on a public family tree website, so she decided to assist them by utilizing the genetic testing available at the time. It was during the process that she realized the same analysis has a wide scope, particularly in law enforcement, as it can help identify both suspects and victims of a crime through DNA analysis.

By this point, Barbara had not only completed an online course on genealogy but also honed her skills to such an extent that she was considered an expert, but her idea was still initially dismissed. It took years for the biologist-turned-patent attorney to prove what she claimed to be true, only for it to take even more time to be widely accepted by authorities as legal evidence. However, once it did, it changed the whole scene as it helped close hundreds of active and cold cases alike. In fact, she herself later played a role in identifying Terry Rasmussen as the alleged Bear Brook murderer. As if that’s not enough, she also helped officials identify Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer.

Barbara Rae-Venter is Thriving as a Genealogist and Public Figure

It was around the 2000s or 2010s when Barbara chose to retire as an educator, biologist, and patent attorney to focus only on serving as a full-time Genetic Genealogist and Genealogist Consultant. From what we can tell, she has made significant contributions to this field. She remains determined to continue being a part of it for as long as possible, driven by the simple fact that it revolves around helping others. In fact, she is currently affiliated with Family Tree DNA and DNAAdoption, helping people worldwide learn about their ancestors and locate their birth families. Moreover, the 77-year-old California resident even offers independent fee-based genetic genealogy consulting through her website.

Barbara has also long volunteered her time to authorities to assist in their criminal cases, all the while serving as a facilitator for the Monterey County Genealogy Society. Furthermore, she is a volunteer with the Family History Center, a frequent presenter to Family History Societies across California, and a public speaker on the use of gene testing in ancestry research. She is undeniably proud of her contributions to genealogy, so she travels all over the globe to teach her techniques to current and upcoming generations of forensic professionals. The author of ‘I Know Who You Are,’ where she details her experiences within the investigative field, has also been recognized by the scientific journal Nature in 2018 and Time 100 in 2019 as one of the most influential people. In her personal life, Barbara is a proud partner, mother, and cat mom to four little furbabies: Arthur, Beau, Bijou, and Morgan Le Fae.

Read More: Barbara Jean Horn Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?