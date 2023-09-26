Barry George: Where is the Wrongfully Convicted Now?

As a Marcus Plowright-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it carefully explores not just the April 26, 1999, homicide of the renowned titular journalist outside her own Fulham home but also its ensuing investigations to really underscore the reality behind this matter. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the sole individual to have ever been put on trial for her shooting demise — Barry Michael George — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Barry George?

Although born on April 15, 1960, in London, England, as the youngest of three to Margaret and Alfred George, Barry unfortunately didn’t have the most comfortable, cozy, or happy childhood. The truth is he’d started showing serious signs of behavioral as well as emotional difficulties by the time he was a teen, leaving his family with little choice but to send him to a specialized boarding school in Berkshire. Yet alas, things did not pan out in the way any of them hoped, and he ultimately ended up dropping out at the tender age of 16 without any qualification — he didn’t wish to study further either.

It thus comes as no surprise the only job Barry ever held was as an inside messenger at BBC Television Centre on a contract-based term of six months, just for him to somehow lose it within five. That’s when he developed a reputation for being a lone wolf wanderer and a women-obsessed creep (not a full-fledged stalker), all the while racking up several felony charges on a myriad of utterly distinct counts too. Though the one to have disturbed people the most was his tendency to lie and use pseudonyms for attention; there was time he used to claim he was Freddie Mercury’s cousin Barry Bulsara.