Barry Hearn’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Matchroom Sport Founder?

Hailing from a family relying on public housing in Dagenham, Essex, Barry Maurice William Hearn primarily grew up in the suburban area of Debden, Loughton. His family had relocated there when he was just a young boy, indicating he has always been rather lucky in terms of comfort and success following him rather than it being the other way around. The fact that he is unwaveringly ambitious and hardworking has only facilitated this aspect to stick around, enabling him to gradually become an internationally renowned entrepreneur.

How Did Barry Hearn Earn His Money?

It was reportedly back when Barry Hearn was just a teenager that he first developed a passion for the world of business, driving him to run a few small ventures during his high school years. This ranged from washing cars to picking produce, that is, until he graduated and began honing in on his efforts to pursue his then-dream career as a chartered accountant – he qualified in 1970. According to records, he managed to immediately land a job at a big international firm before moving on a couple of years later to assume the role of Finance Director at Kensal Green Investments.

Barry subsequently also started dabbling in the fashion industry and property development, the latter of which led him to purchase a snooker hall near his home in Romford, Greater London. He had always had an interest in the sport, so he couldn’t help but try to immerse himself in it, unaware that it would soon turn his entire world upside down, owing to the BBC also promoting it. In fact, as one thing paved the way for another, he bought Lucania Billiard Hall, became chairman of Lucania Snooker Clubs, and then got involved in amateur tournament promotions in 1974.

Less than two years later, Barry found himself becoming the manager of and striking a close friendship with snooker player Steve Davis, who went on to win six World Championships. Their pairing reportedly had a significant impact on the industry, which further blossomed with athletes like Terry Griffiths and Dennis Taylor also dedicating their all to the game across the 1970s. However, it wasn’t until Lucania Snooker Clubs was acquired for £3.1 million in 1982 that the Essex native could concentrate on developing the sport both nationally as well as internationally.

That’s the same year Barry established Matchroom Sport as a sporting event promotions company, initially focusing only on snooker before spreading its wings to various other games. He essentially created the blueprint for successful events by focusing on a stable of top players, negotiating purse amounts, and ultimately navigating how the game can be televised properly. As if that’s not enough, he even handled out-of-arena promotions, which is how he and several Matchroom players ended up featuring in the 1986 music video for “Snooker Loopy” by pop-rock duo Chas & Dave.

It was a year later, in 1987, that Barry smashed the glass ceiling by stepping into boxing promotions with the very much-awaited headliner Frank Bruno versus Joe Bugner in Tottenham. The television rights for this match went for £250,000, and its success opened the door for him to then take on some of the leading boxing professionals across Britain as well as Ireland. These include Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn, Lennox Lewis, and Naseem Hamed, among many others, but after introducing the brand new Prizefighter knockout tournament in 2008, he handed over the boxing ropes to his son.

However, it’s imperative to note that while boxing and snooker are a large part of Matchroom Sport, these are not the only sports the company/Barry promotes. Instead, from the 1990s and early 2000s, they have been involved in darts, fishing, golf, poker, pool, table tennis, tenpin bowling, and gymnastics too. Fishing is actually one of the Founder-President’s favorite activities, so he is very involved in this side of the business and is actually the brains behind the successful Fish-o-Mania television franchise. We should also mention that Matchroom has had broadcasting deals with several networks like the BBC, ITV, and Sky Sports over the years, all of which have played a role in the brand’s success.

Barry Hearn’s Net Worth

Since Barry has been actively working for over five decades as of writing, primarily in sports promotions, it goes without saying that he has managed to accumulate such wealth that he is a self-made millionaire. After all, his work has not only broken all bounds of the industry but also earned him the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2021 for his services to sports in general. Furthermore, he has formerly served as the Chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association and Chairman of Leyton Orient Football Club. He was even appointed Chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation in 2001 after he acquired a majority shareholding position, just to serve until 2021.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to ascertain Barry’s precise income over the years, but we have made some estimates based on market values at the time and the positions he has held. From what we can tell, he earned roughly $15,000 per year when he first kickstarted his career as a chartered accountant, which likely increased to $20,000 to $30,000 when he joined Kensal Green Investments. So, by the late 1970s/early 1980s, he was probably making $50,000 per year as a rising entrepreneur, only for things to change once he founded Matchroom Sport. We state this because he reportedly almost went bankrupt around a decade later, in the early 1990s, owing to the heavy investments he had to make as well as the risks he took.

Nevertheless, the company soon evolved to new heights, earning millions in profits with almost every major event by the late 2010s and hundreds of thousands with lower-level events. However, darts is currently the most profitable area of the business, reportedly helping bag profits in double-digit millions, especially with all the different tournament and championship events. Therefore, since Barry is the Founder-President of Matchroom Sport and remains its primary owner to this day, only having sold a minority stake to Pitch International in 2024, he gets to benefit the most from the profits. Thus, taking into account all these aspects, alongside the brand’s reported valuation of $1.5 billion, Barry’s income as President and Chairman over the years, his 2022 memoir ‘Barry Hearn: My Journey: Knockouts, Snookers, Bullseyes, And Tight Lines, his assets like properties, car collection, etc, his investments, his returns, and his expenses, we believe his net worth to be close to $200 million.

