Barry Morse: Where is the Gunther Corporation Employee Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Gunther’s Millions’ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a true insight into the way a canine managed to amass a fortune some can’t even begin to comprehend. In other words, it shines a light upon not just the origins of a trust fund set up for Gunther the German Shepherd but also the involvement of his handler Maurizio Mian as well as his entourage. Amongst those to thus appear in this documentary series to help move the narrative along is Barry Morse — so now, if you wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who is Barry Morse?

Although Barry is a Florida native to his core, his aspirations, creativity, determination, and observational skills have seemingly always helped him have an all-encompassing societal worldview. It thus comes as no surprise he has been affiliated with The Gunther Corporation (owned by Gunther as “the wealthiest dog in the world” yet operated by Maurizio) since at least the early 2000s. In fact, he was there around the time they bought Madonna’s Miami mansion in 2000 for $7.5 million, and it came to light that the real canine was not even the one making media appearances.

“We heard they were going to have an article at the front of The Herald that the whole thing was not true,” Barry elucidated in the Netflix original. “So I called a press conference [in front of] the steps of the Herald building at 9 the next morning.” That’s when he revealed that although the dog was a stand-in for security reasons, the trust fund and the purchase of the villa were both very real — backed up by the deal going through.

However, the fact Barry was also responsible for monitoring Gunther’s entertainment group, The Burgundians, in a sort of social experiment to ascertain different sources of happiness was strange. After all, although he merely forwarded his observations, he did not have a science background in any way, shape, or form — he graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor’s in Education, English, and Theatre.

Where is Barry Morse Now?

From what we can tell, to this day, Barry continues to serve as the US Coordinator for the European-based Gunther Corporation while residing in wondrous Hallandale Beach, southern Broward County, Florida. “I was picked for this job, first of all, because I’m blessed,” he stated in the four-part production. “Second of all, I understood what the goals of the dog’s inheritance were about” — happiness through community, money, and beauty.

As if that’s not enough, Barry even serves as the Media Director for Just Be Green, Senior Vice President of Production at Mass Media Marketing, as well as a writer, director, producer, and actor (SAG). Moreover, the former Miami-Dade Public School teacher is the proud owner-operator of an educational automated information organization program called The Easy Essay, and finally, a practitioner at Integrated Energy Work. In his own words, according to his Facebook bio, he believes “in the Joy of Service and am selfish enough to indulge myself.”

