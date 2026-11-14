Bayan Issa: Where is the Love Is Blind Habibi Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Habibi’ offers its participants the opportunity to look beyond appearances and find someone with whom they can build a lasting relationship based on their emotional and intellectual connection. Among the participants in season 2, who were hopeful about discovering the love of their lives, was Bayan Issa. During one of her first dates, she found herself connecting with Ziad Moghrabi. Their shared love for traveling gave them a natural starting point, and it wasn’t long before their conversations began flowing effortlessly. As they got to know each other, Bayan began to recognize their compatibility, which led her to believe they could make a wonderful couple.

Bayan Issa Was Left Devastated When Her Top Choice Chose a Different Path

Bayan Issa and Ziad Moghrabi’s bond continued to become more promising when he revealed that he was equally interested in getting to know her. He also openly appreciated her positive energy, admitting that their conversations truly made him smile. Eventually, he became Bayan’s top choice, and she began to entertain the possibility of building a future together. However, their budding relationship soon became complicated when Ziad started to develop feelings for another participant, Rita Chamaa. As time passed, Bayan decided to address the issue by having an honest conversation. She openly admitted to Rita that Ziad was her top choice and even acknowledged that she only wanted to be honest about where her heart stood.

The revelation made Rita anxious since she had also invested emotionally in Ziad. Ultimately, his heart leaned towards Rita, and he proposed to her, making her the first woman to get engaged in the season. The news left Bayan completely devastated, especially when her fellow participant announced his decision in the women’s lounge. Visibly hurt, Bayan claimed that she felt she was surrounded by people who were acting behind her back and deliberately hurting her. The exchange soon gave way to a heated confrontation between her and Rita, who maintained that she owed no one an explanation except Ziad. With emotions running high and tension rising, Bayan was sadly left behind to process the heartbreak.

Bayan is Thriving as an Influencer and Luxury Retail Leasing Professional

Originally from Syria, Bayan eventually settled in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by the time of the show. As of writing, she has gradually carved out a space for herself as a Travel Influencer, especially on Instagram. On the platform, she has garnered a large fanbase of more than 28.3K followers, offering them glimpses of her lifestyle, travels, and personal interests. Apart from that, Bayan uses her page to give the audience an insight into her professional endeavors. She is also currently employed as a Luxury Retail Leasing professional, a role that allows her to explore another dimension of the industry.

Bayan also appears to have developed a knack for fashion and often uses her Instagram page to showcase her style. In February 2025, she reached another milestone by attending Dubai Fashion Week. The occasion offered her another opportunity to step before the camera and bring her style to the forefront. Most recently, Bayan has been collaborating with her fellow participant, Hayat Matar’s clothing brand, AZLÏA. She often shares its collections through her social media videos. Additionally, some of Bayan’s videos also show her practicing yoga, providing a sneak peek into her life beyond reality TV.

Bayan Finds Joy in Traveling, Music, and Spending Time With Her Furry Friends

Although Bayan initially settled in Dubai, she eventually felt ready for a change of pace and a fresh chapter in her life. Hence, in 2026, she made the significant decision to move to Thailand, where she has since been focusing on wellness, health, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. The move has also allowed her to get more connected with nature’s serenity. Traveling has always been an important part of Bayan’s life, which is highlighted on her Instagram page. Over the years, she has explored several mesmerizing destinations around the world, one of which took her through the romantic streets of Paris, France, in April 2019. It was soon followed by Bayan’s memorable trip to Belgium, where she sampled a variety of local cuisine.

In July 2021, Bayan witnessed the beautiful landscapes of Beirut, Lebanon, before heading to the sun-soaked beaches of Ibiza, Spain, in October 2024. By December of that same year, she explored the incredible streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands, capturing its charm through her camera lens. In June 2025, Bayan made her way to Italy, where she explored its historic monuments. That same month, she enjoyed the soothing sound of the crashing waves in the Maldives. Most recently, in July 2026, she immersed herself in Thailand’s tropical beauty. Beyond traveling, Bayan has an adventurous personality and enjoys keeping herself occupied with activities such as horseback riding and swimming in the ocean.

Occasionally, Bayan loves indulging in ice skating and rock climbing, which always help her keep her spirits high. A significant part of her personal life revolves around her beloved pup, Toto, and her two adorable kittens. Whenever she gets the chance, she makes sure to shower them with love and attention, besides cuddling with them on lazy afternoons. Moreover, Bayan is a music enthusiast, which even took her to a Coldplay concert in January 2025. When she isn’t busy traveling or pursuing outdoor activities, she enjoys visiting museums and discovering new restaurants. Bayan reached another milestone in October 2026, celebrating her 32nd birthday, marking another year of personal growth and new experiences.

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