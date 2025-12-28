Baylen Dupree Net Worth: How Rich is the Baylen Out Loud Star?

Born on July 30, 2002, in Jefferson County, West Virginia, to Julie Dupree and Allen Dupree as the second of their six children, Baylen Dupree grew up in a loving, supportive household. Her father is actually a federal government employee, whereas her mother is primarily the one to handle everything at home as well as care for the kids — her, Burke, Sammi, Sven, Vick, and Bechnir. All of this came into the limelight back in early 2025 as TLC’s ‘Baylen Out Loud’ took the world by storm by revolving around her experiences as a young woman with Tourette’s Syndrome.

How Did Baylen Dupree Earn Her Money?

A proud, independent young girl, Baylen Dupree was admittedly quite young – probably 6 or 7 years old – when she first began experiencing tics (brief yet sudden movements or vocalizations). However, it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that they really started intensifying with coprolalia (socially-inappropriate words), resulting in her official diagnosis at the age of 17. Since she also has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), every aspect of her life has been affected a lot by her two conditions, which is what ultimately led her to finally showcase the same online.

It was in November or December 2020 when Baylen first started posting seriously on TikTok, making content depicting the reality of Tourette’s but with a rather happy and positive twist. She once candidly told Interview Magazine, “It was very hard for me to go out in public (during COVID). When I did go out… I was made fun of, I was stared at, I was humiliated, I was videotaped.” Therefore, she decided to publicly share herself to “reach that audience so that Tourette’s can be explained correctly. It is very complex, and the way it’s demonstrated needs to be very articulate, or else it can really turn into exploiting the condition and making fun of it.”

Baylen also asserted that while she wanted to take her power back after it was basically “thrown in the dirt,” she also wanted to bring authenticity as well as awareness to the table by making it clear to the world that Tourette’s can and does look different in everyone. However, she never could have imagined she would have 3 million followers by March 2021, followed by an appearance on ‘Dr. Phil,’ all the while she managed a Store Cashier job at Dollar General. She gradually evolved into a full-fledged content creator/influencer, with the sole aim of offering insights into her world and hopefully igniting more kindness in people towards one another.

Baylen admittedly had a deep desire to be a voice for people in her community who didn’t feel like they had one, yet she never thought it would lead her to land her own TLC show one day. ‘Baylen Out Loud’ debuted on our screens in January 2025, following the then-22-year-old as she navigates expectations, love, and more alongside her family and now-fiancé, Colin Dooley. It also delves into how the science enthusiast was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Health at West Virginia University, with the ambition of building a career as a travel nurse one day, but had to drop out due to her conditions.

Baylen Dupree’s Net Worth

Baylen was understandably heartbroken when she had to stop her studies, but she was grateful she still had social media, as she could focus all her energy there and help others in a different way. She thus recognized her true calling, driving her to devote every bit of herself into content creation – so, it comes as no surprise she has over 11 million followers on TikTok and nearly 3 million followers on Instagram as of writing. As if that’s not enough, she has since even established a brand called Beautifully Complex, through which she continues to advocate for “the neurospicy babes” by helping them embrace who they are via self-expression. In other words, she sells clothes to help them feel both seen and stylish.

Regarding Baylen’s income, unfortunately, it’s difficult to calculate precisely how much she has earned through her social media accounts and clothing brand over the past couple of years. Nevertheless, from what we can tell, she is definitely a part of the Creator Fund program, which results in her earning somewhere between $0.05 and $0.07 per 1,000 views, which is significant. After all, if she averages 5 million views per image/video and posts twice a week, she gets over 52 million views per year, which translates to roughly $2.6 million per year. Combining this with her brand, her salary of roughly $40,000 per episode from TLC thanks to ‘Baylen Out Loud,’ potential sponsorships, and her lifestyle, we estimate Baylen’s net worth to be $5 million.

