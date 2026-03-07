Beastars: Who Does Louis End up With: Juno or Azuki?

Directed by Shinichi Matsumi and adapted from Paru Itagaki’s manga series of the same name, ‘Beastars’ steps into the last leg of its journey with Melon as the grand antagonist. Part leopard and part gazelle, Melon seems to have a personal vendetta against interspecies couples, and in many ways reflects the story’s primary conflict: can herbivores and carnivores genuinely coexist? The show’s main romantic pairing, that of Legoshi and Haru, emerges as one answer to that question amongst many, but what often gets overlooked in this discussion is Louis’ love life. From season 2 onwards, the possibility of a relationship between him and Juno, a gray wolf, becomes increasingly real, but the many subtle compromises both characters have to make along the way slowly take their toll, before the final season of this coming-of-age thriller series forces Louis to make a choice. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Louis Breaks Things Off With Juno in a Surprise Move

Among the many things hidden in the ‘Beastars’ finale’s mid-credits scene is Juno’s heart-shattering fate, as we see Louis formally end things with her without even a warning. What’s even more surprising about this development is that we never learn the actual reason Louis calls for a break-up, and Juno seemingly agrees without demanding an explanation either. While their dynamic resolves with a not-so-warm handshake on screen, it is clear that there are mountains of unresolved feelings on both ends, buried under the pressure that they are most likely dealing with. The bottom line, however, is that Louis and Juno’s relationship never reaches the dramatic highs or emotional depths of their closest counterpart, Legoshi and Haru, which is why the ship sinks before its journey can even properly begin.

While the chemistry between Louis and Juno is undeniable from the start, we never see their bond go in any particular direction from there. The duo has zero scenes together in the entire second half of the final season, right up until the final moments, where they meet to bid goodbye. This alone suggests that the fractures in their relationship might just be beyond repair, and that calling things off early is the more sensible move. While Juno has very strong feelings for Louis, we never see him actually reciprocate anything with similar intensity. Unlike Legoshi, who always has Haru in the back of his mind, at no point in the season does Louis actively think about Juno. This, coupled with his sociopolitical responsibilities, helps explain his sudden and definitive stepping away from the relationship.

Louis is Implied to Have Tied the Knot With Azuki

Beyond his dynamic with Juno, Louis also has to navigate the idea of a politically-charged marriage with Azuki, the heir to Ogura Foods. It is actually Ogma, Louis’ father, who wants this marriage to happen, as a collaboration with Ogura Foods is key to bringing artificial meat to the market. However, this arrangement doesn’t take into account how Louis or Azuki feels about it. While the two try their best to socialize, even attempting sex in the process, things ultimately don’t pan out. It isn’t just the lack of any romantic feelings between the two, but also Louis’ vastly different affinities. After years of holding back his true feelings, Louis confides in Azuki that he is attracted to carnivores, not herbivores, which makes a sexual relationship with her impossible.

An important detail here is that Louis broadly refers to all carnivores when talking about his sexuality, and not to Juno in particular. This can either mean that he is uncomfortable discussing his personal life with Azuki or, more likely, that he doesn’t feel much strongly about Juno. In either case, the outcome hardly changes, as Azuki adjusts her position by agreeing to a formal, platonic marriage. While we don’t see Louis agreeing or disagreeing to this proposition, his breaking things off with Juno and fully embracing his role as the president of the Horns Conglomerate suggest that he says yes. As such, Louis, as well as Azuki, has a rather cruel fate waiting for them, where they might never be able to find the true love they have been chasing all along.

