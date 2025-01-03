Beaue Bernstein: Where is Blaze Bernstein’s Sister Now?

The episode titled ‘The Last Text’ of ABC News’ ’20/20′ chronicles the harrowing case of Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old student at the University of Pennsylvania who lost his life to a hate crime. The lives of the members of the Bernstein family of Orange County, California, changed forever in the first week of January 2018 when Blaze disappeared on a regular day, only for his remains to be found buried in a park a week later. Aside from the authorities and other loved ones, it was actually Blaze’s sister, Beaue, who contributed heavily to bringing the latter to justice. On the show, she not only shed some light on how things unfolded back in 2018 but also divulged how she has been coping with the loss over the years, along with the steps the Bernstein family has taken to ensure no other family goes through what they were subjected to.

Beaue Bernstein Assisted the Police in Unearthing Key Evidence in Identifying Blaze’s Killer

As the only daughter and the youngest child of Gideon Bernstein and Jeanne Pepper, it wouldn’t be wrong to presume Beaue Bernstein was showered with the love and care of her parents and doted upon by her elder brothers, Blaze and Jay Bernstein. She grew up in a loving household and shared a close-knit bond with her parents and siblings. Therefore, her heart sank when 19-year-old Blaze, who was home during his winter break, was suddenly nowhere to be seen in early January 2018. Beaue was quite proud of her brother’s quick-witted nature and adored how he was an out and proud gay man who swore to never let anyone dull his shine.

Naturally, she wanted to move heaven and earth to help find him. The authorities received a big break when they gained access to Blaze’s Snapchat account with the help of his sister and examined the messages exchanged between him and his former high school classmate, Sam Woodward. One thing led to another, and the perpetrator was eventually thrown behind bars for his crime. The loss of such a beautiful and kind soul merely over his unabashed acceptance of his sexual identity shattered the community, especially the Bernsteins. Beaue was only 14 years old when she lost her brother and best friend forever.

Beaue Bernstein is a Spirited Individual With a Passion For Sustainability

Beaue Bernstein has always been a passionate and bright individual with a drive to fulfill her dreams in life. She achieved several feats during her time at TVT Community Day School from August 2018 until her graduation in May 2022. The Varsity Soccer Captain received a Varsity Soccer Exceptional Achievement for her contribution to the team. Not only that, she also bagged the California Scholarship Federation Co-President (CSF) and made it into the Principal’s List and Honor Roll. The Sustainable Gardening Club member also learned Spanish and honored her Jewish heritage by choosing Jewish Studies.

In September 2018, Beaue took up the position of Pre-K and Kindergarten Leader at University Synagogue Pre-School and served there part-time for over three years until June 2022. She bagged another part-time job in May 2021 as a Medical Assistant at the Dermatology Center of Newport and exited in August 2022. For just a month in June 2021, Beaue served as an Investment Committee Intern at Leisure Capital Management. In December 2021, Jeanne shared her joy with the world (as seen above) when she announced that Beaue had been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania. She congratulated her daughter with a heartfelt note that included some pearls of wisdom.

Enrolled at the University since August 2022, Beaue has been pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies with a particular focus on sustainability. She is a proud member of Chi Omega and the co-president of the Shabbatones — a Premier Jewish A Cappella Group. In June 2023, she started a three-month internship as the Penn Food Justice and Farming Intern at Penn Food and Wellness Collaborative. Since 2024, Beaue has been serving as an ESG Analyst Intern at Leisure Capital Management as well as a Sustainability Intern at Summit Environmental Group, Inc. With her zest for sustainability and brilliance, we are sure she will graduate with flying colors in May 2026.

Beaue Bernstein Continues to Honor Her Brother’s Memory in Every Way She Can

When Samuel Woodward was sentenced to life in prison in November 2024, following his conviction of first-degree murder with a hate crime enhancement. In a statement to The Daily Pennsylvanian, Beaue Bernstein shared that her brother’s untimely passing left her emotionally scarred, and she often found herself “questioning humanity.” Despite the pain and suffering the hatred of her brother’s killer subjected the Bernsteins to, she has held onto hope. She added, “I still try my best to see the good in others, because I know that there are more people in this world who are like my brother than the person who took his life so viciously because, after 7 years, he has finally been brought to justice.”

Though nothing can fill the void Blaze’s passing left in Beaue’s heart, she continues to celebrate his life and keep his memories alive. “Although Blaze is not here, I think of him every day and dream of being even half as creative and loving as he was,” she added. She serves as the Media Director of Blaze It Forward Foundation — a memorial fund/movement the family has formed to honor Blaze’s legacy and spread kindness and encourage support for the marginalized communities in the world. Through the campaign, Beaue urges everyone to “leave the world a better place than it was before you found it, and spend more time with your loved ones — you never know when it will be the last.” In her downtime, Beaue likes to solve crosswords with a steaming cup of coffee. When not home spending time with her parents and sibling, you can find her hanging out with her friends at their favorite spots in the city.

