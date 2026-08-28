Beauty in Black Season 4 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Season 3 of ‘Beauty in Black’ arrives at an unexpected and explosive ending. Horace and Norman both find themselves at their potential deathbeds following a gunfight. For the first time in possibly ever, Mallory is on uneven footing, unsure of where she stands with the Bellarie family. Meanwhile, Jules, who has escaped federal custody, shoots up Rain’s club, potentially leading to the deaths of multiple crucial players. Thus, his thirst for vengeance over the death of his son promises to continue unraveling in volatile ways. As such, there’s plenty more ground for the series to cover in a future continuation. Fortunately, for the fans, ahead of the release of the third season, the series was already renewed for season 4. Although no release dates have been confirmed yet, past trends suggest that a new season might be out as early as 2027.

Beauty in Black Season 4 Might Explore Jules’ Mafia Roots

At the end of ‘Beauty in Black’ season 3, Jules reveals himself to be a bigger threat than anyone could have ever imagined. Since season 2, Gina has been looming over the narrative as a bad guy that not even the Bellaries would want to cross. Notably, she deals with Olivia, who owes her organization thousands in gambling debt. Even while in prison, Olivia remains worried about settling this debt. Therefore, given Gina’s reputation, the revelation that Jules is actually her boss changes everything. So far, the police officer hired to be the Bellaries’ personal head of security operated in a different landscape of power.

Therefore, if Jules truly does possess such powerful roots in the Mafia, Kimmie and her allies are about to face an unprecedented enemy. He has information about the illegal dealings of almost every other member of the Bellarie family, having helped them bury several metaphorical and literal dead bodies. Additionally, he is being driven by a bloodthirsty desire to exact revenge upon Rain, Kimmie, and Alex, who all played pivotal parts in covering up the attack on his son, Glenn, which eventually led to his death. As a result, Jules takes the antagonistic center stage in season 4; this newfound connection between him and the Mafia can be expected to play a huge role in his narrative.

Beauty in Black Season 4 Might Say Goodbye to Some Familiar Faces

‘Beauty in Black’ has a history of ending its seasons on thrilling cliffhangers that leave viewers on the edge of their seats. However, with its third season, the series does something unexpected. It leaves the demises of multiple central characters up in the air. This means that there’s a strong possibility that major character deaths will lead to the departure of a cast member or two. As things stand in the season 3 finale, a few characters are facing life-threatening fates. This includes Roy (Julian Horton), Norman (Richard Lawson), Horace (Ricco Ross), Angel (Xavier Smalls), and Varney (Terrell Carter).

Although Mallory (Crystle Stewart) and Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) are also in a tense predicament, the duo is more likely to survive their situations and return for a season 4 given their roles as the dual protagonists. On the other hand, most of the key players who are in relatively safe positions can be expected to make a comeback in the new season. This will include the Bellaries, like Charles (Steven G. Norfleet) and Olivia (Debbi Morgan). Additionally, Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield), Gina (Jasmine Burke), Rain (Amber Reign Smith), Officer Alex (Bryan Tanaka), and Officer Trackson (George Middlebrook) can also be expected to return.

Beauty in Black Season 4 Will Likely See a Shift in Company Shares

One of the most important aspects of the storyline in ‘Beauty in Black’ stems from the shares of the titular company distributed among the Bellarie family. It’s the reason Mallory goes to incredible lengths to cover up the death of Norman’s wife. It’s also the reason that Horace, previously dealing with a terminal disease, marries Kiimmie and introduces her as the COO of the company. However, since then, many things have changed. Off-the-bat, the federal arrests of multiple members mean a big redistribution of shares. However, from the looks of it, it seems like Mallory, who had strategically switched sides at the right moment, might lose her shares anyway.

At the end of season 3, Mallory shoots Norman, nearly killing him. The act itself is enough to write her out of the family’s will in such a way that she won’t have anything left to her name, including the company she has helped grow in the last few years. Additionally, if Roy truly has died from his overdose, that clears him from the family will as well. However, Norman and Horace’s mutually destructive gunfight still holds the potential to change everything. In the absence of both brothers, a power vacuum will open up. Thus, depending on how things play out from here, the boardroom makeup of the coveted billion-dollar company is about to change.

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