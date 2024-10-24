Where is Apple TV+’s Before Filmed?

Created by Sarah Thorp, ‘Before’ follows a child psychiatrist who attempts to help a troubled boy with unsettling visions, slowly realizing that he may be connected to demons of his own. Eli Adler (Billy Crystal) is unstable and seeks psychotherapy after his wife’s suicide. As he grapples with guilt and loss, a young boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), arrives at his door. Eli finds renewed purpose in helping Noah, who has been shuffling between foster homes and has been expelled from multiple schools. However, he soon discovers that Noah’s troubles run far deeper than he could have imagined, bordering on the supernatural. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller show creates a dark atmosphere through Eli’s hallucinations of his wife haunting him while Noah has visions of a decaying house connected to their past.

Before Filming Locations

‘Before’ was filmed in various locations throughout New Jersey, including Paterson, Moonachie, Hoboken, and Independence Township. Principal photography began under the tentative title, ‘Winston,’ in May 2023 but had to be put on hold the following month due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. Shooting began once again in December 2023 and was concluded by March 2024. The intense and heavy atmosphere of the series weighed on the cast, especially Billy Crystal and Jacobi Jupe, whose characters are at the center of the encroaching darkness. Crystal revealed that he would drop an F-bomb to vent his frustration, and hearing him, Jacobi would excitedly demand a dollar for swearing in his presence. Ultimately, Crystal ended up paying his young co-star twenty dollars by the end of shooting the debut season.

Paterson, New Jersey

When ‘Before’ began filming in May 2023, the cast and crew ventured to Paterson, in Passaic County. The production team transformed Passaic County Community College’s Hamilton Club Building into a set for the show. Located at 32 Church Street, the Hamilton Club houses an art collection and has a history as a premier gentlemen’s club. With well-preserved interiors of marble corridors, grand staircases, and oak columns, the building’s interior seamlessly became a set that emanated a historical atmosphere. While they were shooting in Paterson, the city’s mayor, Andre Sayegh, paid the team a visit and was excited upon meeting with Billy Crystal as he confessed to being an admirer of his work.

Moonachie, New Jersey

As they filmed the debut season of ‘Before’ in May 2023, the team traveled to Moonachie and expected to continue filming there until August, before the production was put on hiatus following the aforementioned strike. Interestingly, in the initial casting call for the role of Noah, the production described the character of the boy as being non-verbal. Located within Bergen County, Moonachie was likely chosen for its small-town feel and to depict the more isolated environments in the show.

Hoboken, New Jersey

The bustling, vibrant city of Hoboken, New Jersey, also plays a role in the filming of ‘Before.’ A part of Hudson County, the city hosted the shooting of ‘Before’ on January 10 and January 11, 2024, for the first season. Filming was carried out inside a brownstone on 900 Hudson Street. Further shooting took place between 9 am and 3 pm along the north waterfront of Frank Sinatra Drive, Ninth Street, and Tenth Street. The city’s streets and urban settings were likely used to enhance the everyday world Eli and Noah inhabit, giving the show an edge of normalcy that contrasts sharply with the supernatural and psychological elements of the plot. Among the other productions shot in Hoboken are ‘Sleepers,’ ‘The Kill Room,’ ‘Law & Order,’ and ‘Léon: The Professional.’

Independence Township, New Jersey

The rural Independence Township in Warren County, New Jersey, provides a more remote, atmospheric location for ‘Before.’ Known for its scenic landscapes and open spaces, the town helped create the lonely highway backdrops seen in the show, and it is also likely home to the dilapidated and isolated house that Noah sees in his visions. For the debut season, shooting took place along Route 46 on March 4 and March 5, 2024. Filming was carried out at the RDJ Service Center at 275 Route 46 and between Water Street and Cemetery Road. The team also shot along Youngs Island Road and Alphano Road in the area of Nykun Lane.

