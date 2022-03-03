Bel-Air Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Bel-Air’ is the dramatized reimagining of the sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ In episode 6, titled ‘The Strength to Smile,’ Will (Jabari Banks) is still reeling about how his and Tray’s friendship fell apart. The Banks host a charity fundraiser to commemorate the memory of Lisa’s (Simone Joy Jones) mother, who was a close friend of Viv (Cassandra Freeman). Lisa confronts Will about why he has been so distant recently. After hearing an interaction between Lisa and Will, Carlton (Olly Sholotan) gets high on Xanax. Meanwhile, Phil discovers a friendly face among his political rivals. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bel-Air’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bel-Air Episode 6 Recap

The episode begins with Will finding out that his friends back in West Philly are criticizing him on social media. Phil faces a similar situation with Fred Wilkes and convinces Will to push through his own issues and realize that people around him also have problems. Will seems to appreciate that lesson on empathy and joins the rest of the household in ensuring that the fundraiser is a success.

Hilary (Coco Jones) struggles to adapt to the demanding and competitive aspects of living in an influencer house. Despite this, when her mother asks for her help with the food for the fundraiser, she immediately drops everything and goes to her parents’ home.

Understandably, Lisa is struggling the most. She doesn’t like the fact that her father got married to his second wife, Angela, about a year after her mother’s passing. Lisa’s relationship with Angela has always been somewhat antagonistic. But now, with Angela being pregnant, Lisa feels that her mother is being gradually erased from their lives. Initially, Viv maintains a level of civility in her conversations with Angela. However, Angela ends up revealing that she and Fred were in a relationship when Lisa’s mother was still alive. Viv begins seething, and towards the end of the episode, she unloads it all on Angela.

After speaking to Hilary, Ashley decides to tell Lucia how she feels about her but stops when she discovers that the other girl has a crush on Will. This is the first heartbreak that Ashley has ever experienced, and she has her big sister helping her through it. For now, Ashley decides not to speak to anyone else about her interest in girls.

Carlton overhears Lisa telling Will that she has to walk on eggshells around Carlton because of his volatile emotions. This sends Carlton into one of his worst outbursts. When Will comes to get him, Carlton has already started to get high on Xanax. Their relationship has been mostly combative up until this point. It takes a turn for the better as Carlton breaks down in his cousin’s arms. Meanwhile, Phil finds reasons to suspect that Reid Broderick has walked back into Viv’s life with an ulterior motive.

Bel-Air Episode 6 Ending: Do Will and Lisa End Up Together?

Will and Lisa nearly get married in the original series, not once but twice. After their second wedding is canceled, their respective single parents, Vy and Fred, marry each other, making Will and Lisa stepsiblings. It’s probably safe to assume that the producers will not let the narrative go down this road in ‘Bel-Air.’ However, that doesn’t mean that Will and Lisa will end up together. If anything, it will be an uphill battle for them if they want to make it work.

As episode 6 ends, Will and Lisa share a kiss, officially starting their relationship. Things are bound to get complicated for both of them in the coming episodes. Their families have virtually declared war on each other. If Fred finds out what Phil did to get Will released from police custody — and he most likely will — he can potentially ruin Phil’s campaign.

Why Is Fred Running against Phil in the District Attorney Election?

In ‘Bel-Air,’ Fred Wilkes is the Chief-of-Police of Los Angeles. After Phil announces that he plans to defund the police, his poll ratings start to soar among ordinary people, but he loses the support of the LAPD and that of his close friend Fred. In episode 6, Phil discovers that his campaign has lost a major backer, and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) later finds out the reason: they have found a new candidate to back in Fred. This, along with Viv finding out about Fred’s affair, results in a confrontation at the fundraiser, which, in turn, leads to Angela and Fred leaving.

