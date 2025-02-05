Belle Gibson’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Scammer?

Born on October 8, 1991, as the youngest of two children of Natalie Dal-Bello before being raised in Brisbane, Queens, Annabelle “Belle” Natalie Gibson is a public figure for more reasons than one. As explored in Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ this self-proclaimed wellness guru turned out to be a scammer who had lied about having cancer for nearly five years. It later came to light that she had lied about a lot of things, making many wonder about the details of her career, earnings, and net worth.

How Did Belle Gibson Earn Her Money?

Although a Queensland native through and through, Belle reportedly kickstarted her career at a young by taking up a variety of odd jobs to make her own living after leaving home at age 12. She even reportedly dropped out of school in year 10, following which she worked as a trainee for a catering supply company called PFD Food Services before relocating to Perth in 2008. As per reports, it was there that she became involved with the skateboarding crowd and had her emo phase, to move to Melbourne in 2009 and then welcome a baby into this world.

As per ‘The Woman Who Fooled the World,’ Belle’s baby daddy, Nathan, struggled to find work after he moved in with them to be a family, driving her to be the breadwinner. She worked part-time at a baby store and was then managing it too, a position she maintained even after she and Nathan broke up by early 2012. However, no one could have imagined what would follow next, with Belle beginning to claim she had health issues, which eventually landed on her claiming she had malignant brain cancer. Belle started by posting about her food and lifestyle, only to turn it into her brand upon gaining traction.

Belle actually claimed she was healing her cancer via her diet, leading her to ultimately establish The Whole Pantry, a company registered by her then-partner under her name. This was followed by The Whole Pantry app, which she made into a one-stop shop for organic recipes, and The Whole PAntry Cookbook, which was published in late 2014. Belle was honestly at the top of her career at this point, but things changed in early 2015 as it came to light she had been lying, resulting in her book being called back, her app being removed, and her deciding to step away from social media for good owing to the backlash.

Belle Gibson’s Net Worth

In the early 2010s, Belle was thriving in every sense of the term. Her business was successful, she was doing interviews, and everything seemed to be falling into place for it. That’s why it wasn’t unsurprising to see her take luxurious vacations, travel in a BMW, or get cosmetic procedures on her teeth, making it clear she was leading a lavish lifestyle. Yet, everything changed in the years to follow as it came to light she had also lied about her charitable contributions. While she used to boast she had donated over $300,000 to over 20 charities through her company, an investigation revealed she had grossly overstated the number and that the real number was only $7,000.

As a result of all this, Belle was ultimately found guilty by the Federal Court of Australia, as a result of which she was ordered to pay $410,000 in fines. Around this time, she had told the courts she could not pay her dues since she was $170,000 in debt and just had $5,000 to her name, but it was indicated she had charged as much as $45,000 for some interviews. In the end, to recoup her unpaid fines, her home in Northcote, Victoria, was raided by the Sheriff’s Office of Victoria not once but twice in January 2020 and May 2021, respectively. Therefore, considering Belle’s lies, her career, the legal action against her, as well as her lifestyle, we believe her estimated net worth these days is just $10,000.

