Apple Cider Vinegar: Is Nathan Based on Belle Gibson’s Ex-Boyfriend?

With Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ being a drama that shines a light upon the real-life tale of scammer wellness influencer Annabelle “Belle” Gibson, we get a baffling and haunting original. After all, it reimagines not only the way she established a full-fledged career out of fake brain cancer claims but also how it affected others, especially her family as well as her followers. Amongst them in this original is her boyfriend-turned-baby daddy, Nathan, making us wonder more about who he was, what he did, and the comfortable connection they shared in actuality.

Nathan is Inspired By Belle Gibson’s Real Baby Daddy

While the character of Nathan (portrayed by Julian Weeks) is not exactly based on Belle’s true ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Nathan Corbett, he is an iteration of him to a large extent. According to the 2017 book ‘The Woman Who Fooled the World,’ the couple had indeed first come across one another through mutual friends while she was residing in Perth in the late 2000s. The Queensland native soon ended up getting involved with this tradesman in his 20s from a small beachside town in New South Wales, which eventually culminated in an unexpected pregnancy.

Therefore, when Belle decided to relocate to Melbourne in 2010, Nathan followed suit, and they welcomed their only child together, Olivier Corbett (better known as simply Oli Corbett), in July. As depicted in the show, the patriarch did have trouble landing a job at this time, so the young mother was the primary breadwinner of their household while also taking care of their son. However, by the time early 2012 rolled around, things between the couple had begun crumbling apart, so they parted ways so as to ensure they could remain on amicable terms for Oli’s sake.

Nathan Corbett is Likely Still Involved in His Son’s Life

Despite the fact Belle and Nathan split up when Oli was just a toddler, the aforementioned book by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano states the matriarch has maintained they are still best friends. This is after taking into account that she has long since established a romantic relationship with another man, Clive Rothwell, an IT professional who has reportedly taken in Oli as his own. So, as per records, the young boy has seemingly grown up with the affection, care, kindness, and love of not one, not two, but at least three parental figures at almost every step of the way in life.

Nathan has not publicly said anything regarding Belle, their former relationship, or their son since the scandal of her lying about having cancer broke in early 2015, yet it’s likely they have stayed in touch. That’s because he was there for Oli whenever needed in the past, so we assume he made sure to still be there for his best interest even following the controversy, no matter where he resided with his mother. Owing to the fact Nathan has since chosen to keep well away from the limelight, we can only imagine that he and Belle still share custody of their son while he likely continues to reside in the Victoria area.

